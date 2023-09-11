When is Indian cricket team’s next match in Asia Cup 2023?

India beat Pakistan by a mammoth 228 runs in their first Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday, September 11. The Men in Blue dominated proceedings with both bat and ball. After posting 356/2 in their 50 overs, they held Pakistan to 128/8 in 32 overs. The match ended as Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf did not bat due to niggles.

Earlier, resuming their innings on 147/2 on the reserve day on Monday, Team India went on to cross the 350-run mark. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who were unbeaten on 8 and 17 respectively on Sunday, went on to smash hundreds, featuring in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 233 - the highest partnership for India against Pakistan in ODIs.

Kohli returned unbeaten on 122 off 94 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes. En route to his 47th ODI hundred, the 34-year-old also became the fastest batter to reach 13000 runs in one-day cricket. Kohli got to the mark in 267 innings, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record, who needed 321 innings to get to the landmark.

On the other hand, Rahul, playing in his first competitive match since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in May, slammed 12 fours and two sixes. The 31-year-old notched up his sixth ODI hundred in his 55th match in the format.

With the ball, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer. He registered figures of 5/25 in eight overs, running through the Pakistan batting.

Team India will next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday

There will be no break for India following the match against Pakistan in Colombo. They will be facing Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 clash on Tuesday, September 12 at the same venue - the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Men in Blue will thus be on the field for three consecutive days. They took on Pakistan in their opening Super 4 match on Sunday. However, since only 24.1 overs were possible on the day due to rain, the match was moved to the reserve day, which itself was added to the schedule ahead of the game due to the unfavorable weather conditions in Colombo.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in their first Super 4 match in Colombo. They thus have two points from one match.

Following the game against the Lankans, Team India will face Bangladesh in their last Super 4 match in Colombo on September 15.