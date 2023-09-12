When is Indian cricket team’s next match in Asia Cup 2023?

Team India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12. With the win, India ended Sri Lanka’s 13-match winning streak in ODIs, while also booking their place in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Batting first after winning the toss, India were bowled out for a disappointing 213 in 49.1 overs as Dunith Wellalage (5/40) and Charith Asalanka (4/18) shone with the ball. Sri Lanka, however, faltered in the chase and were bowled out for 172 in 41.3 overs.

India were brilliant with the ball and reduced Sri Lanka to 99/6 in the 26th over. However, a seventh wicket stand of 63 between Wellalage (42* off 46) and Dhananjaya de Silva (41 off 66) lifted the Lankans.

Kuldeep Yadav (4/43) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/33), however, combined to play a key role in India’s win. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah also chipped in with 2/30 from seven overs.

The Men in Blue got off to a great start with the bat as openers Rohit Sharma (53 off 48) and Shubman Gill (19 off 25) added 80 runs for the first wicket in 11 overs. But the introduction of Wellalage led to a stunning Indian batting collapse as they slipped to 91/3.

Expand Tweet

Ishan Kishan (33 off 61) and KL Rahul (39 off 44) then added 63 runs for the fourth wicket to propel the Men in Blue. For Sri Lanka, Asalanka claimed three wickets in quick succession before Axar Patel’s 26 took India to 213.

Team India will next face Bangladesh on September 15

Team India’s next match in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 round will be against Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15. The game will begin at 3 PM IST. This will be the last match of the Super 4 stage, which will be followed by the final at the same venue on September 17.

Bangladesh are languishing at the bottom of the points table with zero points from two matches. They were hammered by Pakistan by seven wickets in their first Super 4 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 6.

Batting first, they were bowled out for 193 as Haris Rauf claimed four wickets and Naseem Shah three. Pakistan chased down the target in 39.3 overs as Imam-ul-Haq (78) and Mohammad Rizwan (63*) played fine knocks.

Expand Tweet

In their second Super 4 match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Bangladesh went down by 21 runs. Batting first, Sri Lanka put up 257/9 as Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed 93 off 72 balls.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 236 in 48.1 overs as Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka and Matheesha Pathirana claimed three scalps each.