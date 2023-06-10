When Ishant Sharma was not happy with Ravindra Jadeja completing his overs in a minute

Ishant Sharma was once not happy with Ravindra Jadeja finishing his overs quickly. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri narrated the incident involving Sharma and Jadeja from the 2018 Melbourne Test match against Australia while on commentary for the WTC final 2023.

Ravi Shastri was discussing how annoying it is for the fast bowlers to keep bowling under the hot sun in Test matches. He recalled how Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja once bowled in tandem for India against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2018.

It was a hot day in Melbourne. While Ishant Sharma would run in and bowl his six balls, Ravindra Jadeja would finish his over inside a minute or two on the opposite end, which denied Sharma enough rest between his overs.

Reminiscing the same on commentary for WTC final, Ravi Shastri said:

"On a day like this, when it’s hot, you hate to be a fast bowler, especially with Jadeja bowling at the other end, because he finished his overs in a minute or minute and a half. I remember the tour of Australia, where Ishant Sharma and Jadeja were bowling in tandem.

"Ishant had a long over, hot day. He was going back after his overs and Jadeja finishes his overs in a minute and a half. He had to walk up to him and tell him something."

Ravindra Jadeja bowled 57 overs in that MCG Test match

Jadeja did not play in the first two Tests of the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India. He received a place in the Indian playing XI for the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and captain Virat Kohli gave him 25 overs in the first innings and 32 overs in the second innings.

Ishant Sharma bowled in tandem with him on a couple of occasions, and it seems like the tall pacer would have a word with Jadeja during one of the innings.

