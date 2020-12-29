The last time an Australian scored a Test hundred against India was in 2017

Australia were all-out for exactly 200 in their second innings of the Boxing Day Test match against India at the MCG. Resuming at 133 for 6, the Australian lower-order battled hard, but the hosts could only garner a lead of 69.

The Australian batsmen had failed in the first innings as well, in which they were all-out for 195. Not a single Aussie batsman could cross the fifty mark in either innings.

Marnus Labuschagne’s 48 on the opening day was the highest score by an Australian batsman in the game. It's the first time since 1988 that Australia have had a home Test without any batsman making a even half-century.

Australian batsmen have struggled badly in their recent Tests against India. In fact, it has been a while since an Aussie actually brought up three-figures in a Test match against India.

The last Australian Test century against India

Not surprisingly, Steve Smith was the last Australian batsman to notch up a century in a Test match against India. He did so in the fourth Test of the four-match series in India, at Dharamsala on March 25, 2017.

Steve Smith scored 111 from 173 balls in the first innings as Australia batted first after winning the toss. Smith hammered 14 fours in his 224-minute stay. Guess who eventually dismissed him? His nemesis - Ravichandran Ashwin.

India won the Test by eight wickets on the back of Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant bowling effort. Incidentally, Ajinkya Rahane led that Test as well after Virat Kohli was ruled out.

The highest score by an Australian batsman in a Test match against India since then has been 79 in 2019.

In the current Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Paine’s unbeaten 73 remains the highest by an Australian batsman. Smith, who has a stupendous record against India, has only managed scores of 1, 1 not out, 0 and 8.