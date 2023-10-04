“When was the last time Hardik Pandya batted? - Aakash Chopra questions decision to rest players for ODIs against Australia after warm-up washout

Aakash Chopra has questioned the decision to rest senior Indian players for the three-match ODI series at home ahead of the World Cup. According to Chopra, with both of India’s World Cup warm-up matches washed out, they will go into the ICC event with a lack of game time.

Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma were rested for two of the three ODIs against Australia, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed the entire series. Both of India’s warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup were abandoned due to rain. The Men in Blue were scheduled to face England in Guwahati on September 30 and the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on October 3.

Raising concerns over India’s lack of preparations heading into the World Cup, Chopra opined [7:45] on his YouTube channel:

“India did Bharat darshan. First, they went to Guwahati, where the match was washed out. Then they went to Thiruvananthapuram, but it was another washout. They did not get a chance to have any preparation. This proves that you should take what’s in your hand because you can’t predict what will happen in the future.”

Chopra also opined that India did not take the three-match series against Australia seriously and treated the games as warm-up contests.

“During the three-match series against Australia, it seemed like India did not want too much practice. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played in the last game. Hardik Pandya did not play a single match. Suddenly, you realize that after the Asia Cup…," he said.

"When was the last time Hardik Pandya batted? I don’t recall. It’s been quite a while. He will straightaway bat against Australia on October 8 now. Not ideal, right? They turned the bilateral into warm-ups and should have played it more seriously," Chopra concluded.

India will begin their World Cup 2023 campaign with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

India's World Cup 2023 schedule

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 PM IST

Match 9: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 PM IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 PM IST

Match 17: October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 PM IST

Match 21: October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 PM IST

Match 29: October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 PM IST

Match 33: November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 PM IST

Match 37: November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 PM IST

Match 45: November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 PM IST