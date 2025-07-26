When was the last time India were 0-2 in a Test match before ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test?

India got off to the worst possible start in their second innings on Day 4 against England in the fourth Test at Manchester. Chris Woakes removed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, respectively, off the third and fourth balls of the first over to leave the tourists reeling at 0-2.It was the first time since 1983 when India had found themselves 0-2 in a Test match. India were 0-2 against West Indies in Chennai in December 1983. Malcolm Marshall removed Anshuman Gaekwad and Dilip Vengsarkar for no scores to leave the hosts two wickets down for no runs.Sunil Gavaskar walked out to bat at number four and made 236 not out, which turned out to be his highest Test score as India amassed 451/8 declared. He was supported by Ravi Shastri, who made 72 and wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani, who made 63 walking out to bat at number 11. The performances helped India draw the Test match.Shubman Gill, KL Rahul hold key as India begin rebuild on Day 4 at ManchesterAfter England amassed a mammoth 669 all out in their first innings, Chris Woakes nipped out Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the first over to leave the tourists in dire trouble. The onus was now on KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill to rebuild the Indian innings.The hosts were left trailing by 311 runs after Ben Stokes rallied the lower-order with him to take England to a huge score in their first innings. The 34-year-old made 141, his 14th Test century and his first in two years, to put India on the backfoot in the fourth Test.Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 4-143 in 37.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar took two wickets apiece. At the time of writing, India were 1-2 in three overs.