When was the last time India were 0-2 in a Test match before ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test?

By Shankar
Published Jul 26, 2025 18:20 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Chris Woakes removed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan off consecutive deliveries to leave India 0/2 - Source: Getty

India got off to the worst possible start in their second innings on Day 4 against England in the fourth Test at Manchester. Chris Woakes removed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, respectively, off the third and fourth balls of the first over to leave the tourists reeling at 0-2.

It was the first time since 1983 when India had found themselves 0-2 in a Test match. India were 0-2 against West Indies in Chennai in December 1983. Malcolm Marshall removed Anshuman Gaekwad and Dilip Vengsarkar for no scores to leave the hosts two wickets down for no runs.

Sunil Gavaskar walked out to bat at number four and made 236 not out, which turned out to be his highest Test score as India amassed 451/8 declared. He was supported by Ravi Shastri, who made 72 and wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani, who made 63 walking out to bat at number 11. The performances helped India draw the Test match.

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul hold key as India begin rebuild on Day 4 at Manchester

After England amassed a mammoth 669 all out in their first innings, Chris Woakes nipped out Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the first over to leave the tourists in dire trouble. The onus was now on KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill to rebuild the Indian innings.

The hosts were left trailing by 311 runs after Ben Stokes rallied the lower-order with him to take England to a huge score in their first innings. The 34-year-old made 141, his 14th Test century and his first in two years, to put India on the backfoot in the fourth Test.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 4-143 in 37.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar took two wickets apiece. At the time of writing, India were 1-2 in three overs.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
