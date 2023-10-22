When was the last time India beat New Zealand in an ICC event?

Team India and New Zealand lock horns in one of the most anticipated games of the 2023 World Cup in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. These are the only two sides yet to taste defeat in the tournament so far, winning all four opening games.

While the rivalry with Pakistan and Australia is often considered the stiffest for the Men in Blue, it is far from the truth in ICC events since the turn of the century. The Blackcaps have given India and their fans some of their most painful moments in World Cups and other ICC games.

So much so that the last time Team India defeated New Zealand in any ICC event dates back to the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

It was the Super Six clash of the 2003 World Cup at Centurion, and the Sourav Ganguly-led side decimated the Kiwi batting with Zaheer Khan leading the way.

In excellent seam bowling conditions, the left-arm pacer picked up 4/42 in eight overs to help bundle New Zealand out for a paltry 146 in the 46th over. The Men in Blue did not have it easy either in their run chase. They were reduced to 21/3 in the fifth over with Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Sachin Tendulkar back in the pavilion.

However, an unbeaten 129-run partnership between Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif took India to a seven-wicket win with almost 10 overs to spare. The victory was part of India's magnificent winning streak in the 2003 World Cup that saw them reach the final, where they went down to eventual champions Australia.

What has happened since the 2003 World Cup clash in India-New Zealand meetings of ICC events?

The 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand still stings Indian fans.

Unfortunately for Team India, it has been a tale of so near yet so far against New Zealand in ICC events since 2003.

The two sides squared off in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, with the Kiwis emerging victorious by 10 runs. It was India's only defeat in the tournament as they clinched their lone T20 World Cup title by defeating Pakistan in the final by five runs.

Nine years later, the two sides again battled in the 2016 T20 World Cup opener, with the Kiwis coming out on top by 47 runs on a turning wicket. Despite restricting New Zealand to a mere 126, the Men in Blue collapsed to be bowled out for 79, their lowest total in a T20 World Cup.

Perhaps the most painful defeat came at the 2019 World Cup semi-final when Team India were heavy favorites to clinch their third ODI World Cup title. Batting first, the Kiwis scratched their way to a competitive 239 before an inspired opening spell from Matt Henry and Trent Boult all but ended Indian hopes.

In what ended up being MS Dhoni's final international game, Team India fell short by 18 runs to bow out of the tournament.

Another stumble in the final hurdle came at the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final when New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in Southampton. Their last meeting in an ICC event was at the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, where the Blackcaps once again brushed aside Virat Kohli's Men by eight wickets.