When was the last time both openers registered hundreds in a World Cup game?

Australia got off to the perfect start after being asked to bat first in their crucial 2023 World Cup encounter against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Friday, October 20.

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh unleashed their entire batting repertoire on the hapless Pakistan bowlers by adding 259 for the opening wicket. The duo capitalized on some ordinary bowling on a placid wicket, smashing the cover out of the leather.

The pair's blistering had fans wondering about the last time both openers scored centuries in a World Cup contest. We don't have to go far back to when the Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul achieved the feat in the 2019 World Cup against Sri Lanka.

Chasing 265 at Leeds, the duo scored 111 and 103, respectively, with an opening partnership of 189 off 181 balls to smash the Lankan bowlers into oblivion. It was Rohit's fifth century of a memorable 2019 tournament, as Team India completed the formalities by seven wickets with 39 balls to spare.

Fast forward to the present, Warner and Marsh narrowly missed breaking the World Cup record for the highest opening partnership of 282 set by Tilakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga against Zimbabwe in 2011.

It was only the fourth instance of both openers scoring a century in a World Cup game, with Dilshan and Tharanga accomplishing the feat twice in 2011, followed by Rohit and Rahul in 2019.

Australia dominate Pakistan with the bat in a crucial match for both teams

The openers put Australia firmly in control of the contest.

The 11th ODI World Cup installment between Australia and Pakistan began with the Asian side winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

The Aussie openers needed no second invitation as David Warner and Mitchell Marsh led the side to firm control of proceedings. While Marsh was the first man out for 121 from 108 balls, his senior partner was finally dismissed for a breathtaking 163 off 124 deliveries.

Both batters smashed nine maximums apiece as the Pakistan bowlers were treated with utter disdain.

Both sides entered the game in a precarious position, with Pakistan coming off a dismal defeat to India following two straight wins to start the World Cup. Meanwhile, Australia lost their opening two games before a morale-boosting win against Sri Lanka.

The sides have been evenly matched in World Cup meetings, with Australia winning six and Pakistan four in ten games. However, the five-time World Champions have emerged victorious in the previous two face-offs in 2015 and 2019.

Despite a glimmer of a comeback with some middle-order wickets, the Men in Green find themselves well behind the eight-ball, with Australia at 340/5 in 45 overs.