When MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup-winning six bat was sold for a whopping ₹72 lakh

The bat with which MS Dhoni hit the iconic six in the 2011 World Cup final was sold for a whopping 100,000 pounds (₹72 lakh at the time) at an auction in July of the same year.

The historic Reebok cricket bat was bought by a Mumbai-based brokerage firm, RK Global, at a charity dinner in London. As per reports, the proceeds of the auction went to Dhoni’s wife Sakshi charitable organization.

Team India lifted the 50-over World Cup after 28 years on this day (April 2) in 2011. India took on Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Lankans won the toss and batted first.

After a nervous start, they ended up posting an impressive 276 for 4 on the board as Mahela Jayawardene scored a sublime 103 not out off 88 balls. Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara chipped in with 48 while Thisara Perera hammered an unbeaten 22 off just nine balls.

Chasing 275, India got off to a disastrous start as Lasith Malinga sent back openers Virender Sehwag (0) and Sachin Tendulkar (18) cheaply. Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli then steadied the Indian innings with a 83-run third-wicket stand. However, Kohli (35) fell to Tillakaratne Dilshan, who took a smart return catch.

MS Dhoni led from the front in the 2011 World Cup final

At the fall of Kohli’s wicket, Indian fans were expecting all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was in tremendous form right throughout the 2011 World Cup, to walk in. Instead, it was Dhoni who strode out to the middle. It was a move that proved to be a masterstroke as the Indian captain completely changed the momentum of the game.

He attacked the Sri Lankan bowlers and never allowed them to settle down. Dhoni and Gambhir featured in a fourth-wicket stand of 109 to put the host nation on top in the final. Gambhir had a great opportunity to score a hundred in a World Cup final. However, he had a rush of blood on 97 and was bowled trying to slog Perera.

Dhoni, in the company of Yuvraj (21*), ensured India lifted the 2011 World Cup. The Indian skipper remained unbeaten on 91 off 79 balls, an unforgettable knock which featured eight fours and two sixes. The second of his two maximums was a match-winning hit and will forever remain one of the golden moments of Indian cricket.

