"When you are playing to save your place, you aren't trying to win games for your side" - Saba Karim on Indian batters Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson

Saba Karim believes that the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson didn't play fearlessly during the first ODI between India and New Zealand on Friday, November 25.

The Kiwis won by seven wickets, chasing down 306 with 17 balls to spare.

Karim claimed that both batters had the extra pressure of saving their respective places in the playing XI. He emphasized the importance of giving a sense of security so that youngsters can play without worrying about losing their spots.

He made these remarks during a discussion on India News Sports. He said:

"Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer are looking to cement their places in the side, which is why they were unable to play fearless cricket. The players these days are very insecure about their places."

He added:

"They should be given that confidence. We will see a difference in their approach once they don't have that fear. When you are playing to save your place, you aren't trying to win games for your side as you are somewhat playing selfish cricket."

Notably, Iyer was one of the top performers with the bat for the Men in Blue in the encounter. The right-handed batter scored 80 runs off 76 balls. Samson, on the other hand, mustered 38 runs from 38 deliveries. The two stitched together a stunning 94-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

"The quality of cricket has suffered due to such scheduling" - Saba Karim in India playing back-to-back series

Karim went on to suggest that there has to be adequate time between the tours so that the players have enough time to prepare.

The former India selector pointed out how the team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh soon after the completion of the ongoing ODI series in New Zealand. He claimed that such schedules have had a significant impact on the quality of cricket. He added:

"The overlapping between two series should come to an end. As soon as the ODI series in New Zealand comes to an end, we will be playing in Bangladesh. How can you expect a player to play in New Zealand, come back home for a day or two, and then go to Bangladesh for another series? The quality of cricket has suffered due to such scheduling."

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side suffered a seven-wicket loss in the ODI series opener against the Blackcaps. The second fixture will be played at Hamilton on Sunday, November 27. It will be a must-win contest for India as they look to stay afloat in the three-match series.

