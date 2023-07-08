"When Sachin got out, I thought it's all over" - Mohammad Kaif on his match-winning knock in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final

Mohammad Kaif has acknowledged that he felt India cannot win the game when Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final.

England set Sourav Ganguly and Co. a massive 326-run target on the back of centuries from Marcus Trescothick and captain Nasser Hussain in the title decider. Kaif then smashed an unbeaten 87 off 75 balls to take the Men in Blue to a memorable win after they were reduced to 146/5 at one stage.

During an interaction on 'Virtual Encounters' on DD India, Mohammad Kaif was asked what was going on in his mind in the 2002 Natwest Trophy final when he walked out to bat after Tendulkar's dismissal, to which he responded:

"It was now or never. That was the moment to grab and win the match for India. When Sachin got out, I thought it's all over, we cannot win this game because five down, Sachin is not there, the biggest match-winner in the world but it was the belief in your game, belief in your ability."

The former Indian middle-order batter pointed out that it was one of the rare occasions when he got to bat a lot of overs:

"For me as a newcomer, getting my chances, got almost 25 overs to bat. I used to bat No. 7, so it was always hard for me to get more overs to bat. We had some great batters in the first XI."

Kaif walked out to bat at the end of the 24th over of India's run chase. The Men in Blue needed 180 runs in 26 overs with five wickets in hand at that stage.

"It was probably my hard work, my honesty towards the game, my belief in my game, all just put together on that day" - Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif struck six fours and two sixes during his innings.

Mohammad Kaif highlighted that his hard work and belief came to fruition that day:

"In that game, I had a number of overs to bat. It was probably my hard work, my honesty towards the game, my belief in my game, all just put together on that day."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by observing that Yuvraj Singh's support and his parents' prayers also helped his cause:

"Even though you are put under pressure and you have Yuvraj Singh, your best friend at the crease, it was all about belief - belief in my batting, belief in my ability and my parents' prayers, the prayers come in very handy. On that day it all came together. So I got lucky on that day winning that game for India."

Kaif and Yuvraj (69 off 63) strung together a 121-run sixth-wicket partnership in 17.4 overs. The former then added 47 runs for the seventh wicket with Harbhajan Singh before sealing the game with Zaheer Khan after Anil Kumble was dismissed for a duck.

