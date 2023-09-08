"When you see the back of him, it gives you some comfort" - Lockie Ferguson on MS Dhoni's wicket in 2019 World Cup semifinal

New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson remembered the decisive MS Dhoni wicket during the 2019 World Cup semifinal in Manchester. Ferguson reckons it was a surreal moment and a relief to see Dhoni's back, given his big-game nous.

The keeper-batter was India's last hope as they were chasing a tricky target of 240 to win after Trent Boult had claimed Ravindra Jadeja in the 48th over. However, Martin Guptill's flat throw from behind square caught Dhoni short for 50, effectively ending India's chances.

The 32-year-old told ESPN Cricinfo that Dhoni's wicket was comforting, given how well he plays in clutch moments.

"You can say all the adjectives and superlatives you want about Dhoni. He is clutch, and he turns up during the big moments, so when you see the back of him, it gives you some comfort.

"Amazing to finish that game mid-afternoon and enjoy the celebrations. It was pretty surreal at the time."

The right-arm paceman explained that he chose to bowl to Dhoni's ribs after the keeper-batter had hit a sensational six over point and how strong he was off his pads.

"I know how strong he's with the helicopter off his pads, so I thought he was letting deliveries go to let me bowl towards him.

"In the next over (49th), he was biding his time a little bit, and he hit that amazing shot just over the top of point. That was a big boundary, and he managed to get it just over, so that forced me to go closer to him and get it up under his ribs."

The Auckland-born bowler also hailed Guptill for that decisive run-out, explaining:

"He tried to dab it down and come back for two. Guppy (Martin Guptill) didn't quite have the tournament that he dreamt of, but, I think, for that moment, he was more than world-class. I was so happy for him.

"He's one of the great fielders, and the thing I love about Guppy is: he always seems to do something special off my bowling."

Dhoni's wicket was the final nail in India's coffin as Ferguson dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar off the very next delivery. James Neesham claimed Yuzvendra Chahal in the 50th over to send New Zealand into the final.

"We felt comfortable bowling to 240" - Lockie Ferguson

The 32-year-old underlined that the dream start provided by Trent Boult and Matt Henry set things up for the team:

"We felt comfortable bowling to 240 if we get some early wickets. And the way Trent and Matt started up, it was just a dream start.

"The lbw that Boult got against (Virat) Kohli, the catch that Neesh (Jimmy Neesham) took with his left hand - those were moments where it felt like it was clicking for us."

However, the Kiwis missed out on the title in the final as England won by the barest of margins, on the boundary countback rule after a tied Superover.