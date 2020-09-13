When Sunil Gavaskar got beaten, he would hit the same ball for four the next time: Imran Khan to Chandrachur Singh

Bollywood celebrity Chandrachur Singh recently caught up with Sportskeeda, where he talked about his meetings with international cricketers.

He said that he has met many current Indian players who behaved respectfully with him. Singh also recalled his meeting with Imran Khan and mentioned that the former Pakistan cricket captain once praised Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar's batting skills.

In an exclusive chat with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Chandrachur Singh spoke about his cricket experience. He was a talented cricketer, and he also tried his luck in high jump. Unfortunately, after an unfortunate accident, his shoulder injury did not allow him to play any sport.

Chandrachur Singh recalls playing cricket with Wasim Raja, Ramiz Raja and Imran Khan in Pakistan

Sunil Gavaskar played 125 Test matches for India

When asked about the cricketers he has met in his life, Chandrachur Singh stated that he has met the Indian cricket team's current players, and was very impressed by the respect shown towards him.

Next, he said that he has met the most successful batsman in cricket history, Sachin Tendulkar. Besides, Chandrachur also played a cricket match with India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.

Chandrachur traveled to Pakistan to play a local cricket tournament during his school days, where the Odisha-based actor played with Wasim Raja, Ramiz Raja, and Imran Khan.

"I played some matches in Pakistan in 1986 January, at the 100th anniversary of Aitchison College in Lahore. We reached the semifinals against very good teams, so that was a great achievement in cricket. In that tournament, I got a chance to play with Wasim Raja, Ramiz Raja, Imran Khan," Chandrachur recalled.

Singh then visited Imran Khan's house, where the current Pakistan Prime Minister praised Sunil Gavaskar.

"He spoke about Gavaskar's strengths. I spoke a lot to him. The whole school team had gone to his house because we knew his cousin, who was playing against us in the same tournament. He took us to his house in Lahore. He spoke very highly about Gavaskar. I remember him telling me, telling us all that once Gavaskar got beaten on a ball, the next time around the same ball, he'll hit for a four," he continued.

Chandrachur Singh signed off by saying that Imran Khan also talked about Sir Vivian Richards in that interaction with The Doon School team.