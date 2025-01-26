When is Team India's next match? Date, Time, & Opposition

Team India beat England by two wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Saturday, January 25 in the second T20I of the five-match series. With the triumph, the Men in Blue took a 2-0 lead in the series. They had earlier beaten the visitors by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India won the toss and bowled first for the second game in a row. They restricted England to 165-9 as Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy claimed two wickets each. Jos Buttler (45 off 30) and Brydon Carse (31 off 17) played good knocks to ensure the Englishmen reached a fighting total.

In the chase, Team India stumbled to 126-7 as England kept chipping away at the wickets. However, Tilak Varma (72* off 55) played a blinder of a knock to take the hosts home with four balls to spare. The left-handed batter smashed four fours and five sixes in an incredible display of batting under intense pressure.

India vs England 2025 3rd T20I: Venue and IST timings

The third T20I of the India vs England series will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST. In India, the live telecast of the game will be available on Star Sports network channels, while the live streaming can be followed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website.

A win in the third T20I will give India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. As for Buttler and co., they need to win the contest to keep their hopes of clinching the series alive. England had their moments in Chennai, especially in the field, but failed to make the most of them.

Team India have an impressive record in T20Is at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. They have played five matches at the venue, winning four and losing only one. India's most recent T20I at the venue was against Sri Lanka in January 2023. The hosts registered a thumping 91-run victory in the contest.

Batting first, India posted an imposing total of 228-5 as Suryakumar Yadav clobbered 112* off 51 balls, with the aid of seven fours and nine sixes. In the chase, Arshdeep Singh starred with 3-20, while three bowlers claimed two scalps each as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 137 in 16.4 overs.

