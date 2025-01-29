When is Team India's next match? Date, Time, & Opposition

England beat India by 26 runs at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28 in the third T20I of the five-match series. With the triumph, achieved in clinical fashion, the visitors kept their hopes of winning the series alive, having lost the first two matches.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, England put up 171-9 on the board in their 20 overs. Phil Salt (5) and Harry Brook (8) fell cheaply again. However, Ben Duckett (51 off 28) and Liam Livingstone (43 off 24) played aggressive knocks to lift England. Skipper Jos Buttler also chipped in with 24 off 22. For India, leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy was outstanding with figures of 5-24 from his four overs.

In the chase, the Men in Blue never quite got going. Sanju Samson (3) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (14) perished cheaply again, while Abhishek Sharma (24) could not convert his start. The in-form Tilak Varma (18) was knocked over by a superb delivery from Adil Rashid. Hardik Pandya top-scored with 40 off 35, but India had fallen well behind in the race by then.

Trending

India vs England 2025 4th T20I: Venue and IST timings

England will look to square the series when they face India in the fourth T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31. The game will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST. In India, the live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports network channels, while the live streaming can be followed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Expand Tweet

India have played four T20Is at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and have a 50-50 record at the venue. They have won two matches and lost as many. They have tasted wins in alternate T20Is at the venue.

In their last T20I match in Pune in January 2023, Team India went down to Sri Lanka by 16 runs. Sent into bat, the Lankans put up 206-6 on the board as Dasun Shanaka clobbered 56* off 22 and Kusal Mendis 52 off 31. In the chase, India were held to 190-8 despite Axar Patel's 65 off 31 and Suryakumar's 51 off 36.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news