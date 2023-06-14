When is Team India's next match: Date, Time & Opposition

Team India squandered yet another opportunity to clinch an ICC title, going down to Australia by 209 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval.

In a disappointingly one-sided encounter, India won the toss and bowled first under overcast conditions. But that was probably the only thing that went right for them in the mega clash.

Australia recovered from a precarious 76/3 courtesy of brilliant hundreds from Travis Head and Steve Smith. The Aussies posted 469 and then reduced India to 296. It could have been worse for Rohit Sharma and Co. but for a defiant 89 from comeback man Ajinkya Rahane and handy contributions from Shardul Thakur (51) and Ravindra Jadeja (48).

Despite the fightback, Team India were way behind in the contest. They conceded a 173-run first-innings lead and ended up losing the WTC final following a rather abject surrender with the bat on Day 5.

Team India’s next match will be against West Indies

Following the disappointing result against Australia, India will get a break before they embark on their next journey, which will mark the start of the 2023-25 WTC cycle for them.

Team India’s next match will be against West Indies - a Test, which will begin on July 12 at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

The Test in Dominica will be played as part of India’s tour of the West Indies. The multi-format series will feature two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. After the first Test match in Dominica, the second Test of the series will be played at the famed Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad from July 20 to July 24.

The Test series will be followed by three ODIs. The first two one-dayers will be held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and July 29 respectively, while the third match of the series will be played on August 1 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

The five-match T20I series will begin with the first game on August 3 at the Brian Lara Stadium. The second and third matches will be held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 6 and August 8.

India’s tour of West Indies 2023 will conclude with the last two T20Is at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on August 12 and 13.

