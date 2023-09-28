When is Team India's next match: Date, Time & Opposition

Team India went down to Australia by 66 runs in the third ODI of the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. The Men in Blue, however, clinched the series by a 2-1 margin, having won the first two matches by comprehensive margins.

In the dead rubber in Rajkot, Australia won the toss and batted first on a flat track. The visitors ended up posting a healthy 352/7 in their 50 overs. Their top four batters all crossed the half-century mark. While Mitchell Marsh top-scored with 96 off 84 balls, his opening partner David Warner contributed 56 off 34 balls. Steven Smith (74 off 61) and Marnus Labuschagne (72 off 58) also chipped in with crucial contributions.

Chasing 353, Team India got off to a confident start as skipper Rohit Sharma smashed 81 off 57 balls. Washington Sundar, who opened the innings, was dismissed for 18 off 30 balls. Rohit and Virat Kohli (56 off 61 balls) added 70 runs for the second wicket. However, Glenn Maxwell stunned India with figures of 4/40 in his 10 overs.

He dismissed Sundar, Rohit, and Kohli before adding the scalp of Shreyas Iyer (48 off 43) as India slipped from 144/1 to 249/6. They were eventually bowled out for 286 in 49.4 overs as Australia registered a consolation win and also avoided a clean sweep.

Team India will open their World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia

Team India’s next match in international cricket will be their opening World Cup 2023 clash, which will again be against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. Before that, though, they will feature in a couple of warm-up matches.

India’s first World Cup 2023 warm-up match will be against England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30. They will then take on the Netherlands in their second practice match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on October 3.

After their opening clash against Australia in the 2023 World Cup, India will next face Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11. The marquee clash of the World Cup between India and Pakistan will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. The hosts will play their last match in the league stage against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on November 12.

Each team will face the other nine teams once in the league stage of the ICC event. The top four sides will then qualify for the semi-final.