When is Team India's next match? Date, Time, & Opposition 

India got the better of England by four wickets in the first ODI played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Batting first after winning the toss, England were bowled out for 248 in 47.4 overs. In the chase, the Men in Blue got over the line in 38.4 overs.

The visitors got off to a brilliant start with the bat as Phil Salt (43 off 26) and Ben Duckett (32 off 29) added 75 in 8.5 overs. However, debut pacer Harshit Rana recovered from a poor start to claim three crucial wickets. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja also shone with 3-26 as India restricted England to under 250.

In the chase, Team India lost debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) and skipper Rohit Sharma (2) inside the first six overs. However, Shubman Gill (87 off 96), Shreyas Iyer (59 off 36) and Axar Patel (52 off 47) combined to ensure victory for India. The Men in Blue lost a few quick wickets at the end, but were never in danger of losing.

India vs England 2025 2nd ODI: Venue and IST timings

India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series when they take on England in the second one-dayer at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST. In India, the live telecast of the game will can be seen on Star Sports, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Men in Blue have played 17 ODIs at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, winning 13 matches and losing four. Of their last eight matches at the venue, Team India have won seven, while one match was abandoned.

The Men in Blue beat the West Indies by four wickets in their last one-dayers in Cuttack in December 2019. The visitors batted first and put up 315-5 on the board as Nicholas Pooran smashed 89 off 64, while Kieron Pollard returned unbeaten on 74 off 51 balls. In the chase, India got home in 48.4 overs as Virat Kohli (85 off 81), KL Rahul (77 off 89) and Rohit (63 off 63) all made crucial contributions.

