When is Team India's next match: Date, Time & Opposition

Team India beat Australia by six runs in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. With the hard-fought win, the Men in Blue clinched the series by a comprehensive 4-1 margin.

Australia won the toss yet again in the final T20I and invited India to bat first. The Men in Blue put up 160/8 on the board in their 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 53 off 37, while all-rounder Axar Patel contributed 31 off 21 and Jitesh Sharma 24 off 16. For the Aussies, Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis claimed two scalps each.

Chasing 161, Australia were held to 154/8. Ben McDermott top-scored with 54 off 36, but Indian bowlers held their nerves to seal victory for the Men in Blue. Pacer Mukesh Kumar claimed 3/32, while spinners Ravi Bishnoi (2/29) and Axar (1/14) also impressed. Australia needed 10 runs off the last over, but Arshdeep Singh (2/40) gave away only three.

India’s next match will be during the tour of South Africa

Following the series win at home against Australia, India will fly to South Africa for an all-format tour. India’s tour of South Africa will begin with three T20Is, the first of which will be played at Kingsmead, Durban on December 10, starting at 9:30 PM IST.

The two subsequent T20Is will be held in St George's Park, Gqeberha (December 12), and New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (December 14), respectively.

Expand Tweet

The T20Is will be followed by three ODIs, which will take place from December 17 to December 21. The first one-day match will be played in Johannesburg, the second in Gqeberha, and the third in Paarl.

India will also play two Tests against the Proteas. The first red ball game will be the Boxing Day Test (December 26-30) at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The tour will conclude with the second Test in Newlands in Cape Town from January 3 to 7.

India’s tour of South Africa 2023-24: Schedule with IST timings

Below is the full schedule of India’s tour of South Africa 2023-24.

December 10: 1st T20I, Kingsmead, Durban, 9:30 PM IST

December 12: 2nd T20I, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 9:30 PM IST

December 14: 3rd T20I, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 9:30 PM IST

December 17: 1st ODI, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM IST

December 19: 2nd ODI, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 4:30 PM IST

Expand Tweet

December 21: 3rd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl, 4:30 PM IST

December 26-30: 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 1:30 PM IST

January 3-7: 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 2:00 PM IST