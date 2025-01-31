When is Team India's next match? Date, Time, & Opposition

India beat England by 15 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31 in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. Sent into bat by England for the first time in the series, the Men in Blue posted 181-9 on the board in their 20 overs and then bowled out the Englishmen for 166. With the win, India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the T20I series.

The hosts got off to a disastrous start with the willow, losing three wickets for 12 runs in just two overs. Sanju Samson (1), Tilak Varma (0) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0) all perished in the same over to Saqib Mahmood. Abhishek Sharma (29 off 19) and Rinku Singh (30 off 26) made handy contributions before blazing half-centuries from Hardik Pandya (53 off 30) and Shivam Dube (53 off 34) lifted India.

In the chase, England got off to a terrific start as Ben Duckett (39 off 19) and Phil Salt (23 off 21) added 62 in six overs. The visitors, however, suffered a shocking collapse to slip to 95-4 and fell short despite Harry Brook's 51 off 26 balls. For Team India, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi claimed 3-28, while pacer Harshit Rana came in as a concussion substitute and made a big impact with 3-33 on his T20I debut.

India vs England 2025 5th T20I: Venue and IST timings

Having clinched the five-match series, India and England will meet in the dead rubber at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2.

The fifth and final T20I of the series will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss will be held at 6:30 PM IST. In India, the live telecast of the game can be watched on Star Sports network channels, while the live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.

Looking at India's record in T20Is at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, they have played five matches, winning three and losing two. The Men in Blue have tasted wins in the last three T20Is played at the venue.

The hosts got the better of Sri Lanka by two runs in the last T20I match they played at the Wankhede Stadium in January 2023. Batting first, Team India put up 162-5 on the board in their 20 overs as Deepak Hooda smashed an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls. In the chase, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 160 as pacer Shivam Mavi starred with 4-22.

