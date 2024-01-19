When is Team India's next match: Date, Time & Opposition

Team India beat Afghanistan in the third T20I of the three-match series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17. In a thrilling game that saw two Super Overs being played, the Men in Blue eventually prevailed to clinch the series 3-0.

Hosts India won the toss for the third game in the row but, unlike in the first two matches, decided to bat first on this occasion. They got off to a horror start as their first four wickets fell for just 22 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Virat Kohli (0), Shivam Dube (1) and Sanju Samson (0) were all back in the hut before the end of the powerplay.

Under pressure, skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front, clobbering a magnificent 121* off 69 balls, an innings decked with 11 fours and eight sixes. The opening batter found an able partner in Rinku Singh, who played yet another superb knock of 69* off 39 balls.

The duo added an unbroken 190 for the fifth wicket as India posted an imposing 212/4. Afghanistan fought valiantly to take the match to two Super Overs, but India had the last laugh.

Team India’s next match will be against England

Following the T20I series win over Afghanistan, India’s next challenge will be another home assignment, albeit a much tougher one.

They will take on Ben Stokes-led England in a five-match Test series. The first match of the much-awaited tussle will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from January 25 to 29.

The subsequent India-England Test matches will be held in Visakhapatnam (February 2-6), Rajkot (February 15-19), Ranchi (February 23-27), and Dharamsala (March 7-11).

Looking at the head-to-head Test records of the two sides in India, they have played 64 matches so far, with the hosts winning 22 and the visitors 14. The remaining 28 games have ended in a draw.

England were hammered 3-1 during their previous Test series in India in 2020/21. However, the English side remain the last team to beat India in India in a Test series. They registered a famous 2-1 triumph during their 2012-13 tour.

India vs England 2024: Schedule of Test matches

January 25-29: 1st Test, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (9:30 AM)

February 2-6: 2nd Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (9:30 AM)

February 15-19: 3rd Test, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot (9:30 AM)

February 23-27: 4th Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi (9:30 AM)

March 7-11: 5th Test, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (9:30 AM)

(All timings in IST)

