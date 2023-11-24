When is Team India’s next match in the T20I series against Australia?

Team India beat Australia by two wickets at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday in the first T20I of the five-match series. In a high-scoring game, the Men in Blue chased down a target of 209 in 19.5 overs.

Bowling first after winning the toss, India conceded 208/3 in their 20 overs. Matthew Short perished cheaply for 13, but Josh Inglis (110 off 50) and Steven Smith (52 off 41) added 130 for the second wicket. Inglis was in brilliant big-hitting form, clobbering 11 fours and eight sixes.

The Australian batter’s excellent knock, however, went in vain as Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav (80 off 42) played a captain’s innings. Chasing 209, the hosts lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) to a run-out, while Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 21 off eight balls.

Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan (58 off 39) added 112 for the third wicket before Rinku Singh (22* off 14) did the finisher’s role.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be played on November 26

The second T20I of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The Aussies will look to square the series in the match because a loss would put them in a tricky situation. A defeat on Sunday would mean that they would need to win all the remaining three T20Is to clinch the series.

The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram has so far hosted three T20Is, with India winning two of them and losing one. The last T20I match at the venue was played in September 2022 when the Men in Blue beat South Africa by eight wickets.

Arshdeep Singh starred with 3/32 as Team India held the Proteas to 106/8. The hosts chased down the target in 16.4 overs as KL Rahul (51* off 56) and Suryakumar (50* off 33) played impressive knocks.

India vs Australia T20Is 2023: Squads

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.