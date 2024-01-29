When is Team India’s next match in the Test series against England?

India went down to England by 28 runs in the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 28. After dominating the match for the first two days, the hosts lost their way as the Englishmen clawed back into the contest and ended up registering a famous win.

England batted first after winning the toss in Hyderabad. However, they were bowled out for 246 in 64.3 overs as spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets each. India responded with 436 as Jadeja top-scored with 87, while KL Rahul (86) and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (80) made crucial contributions.

Having conceded a first-innings lead of 190, England had lost half their side for 163 in the second innings. However, Ollie Pope (196 off 278 balls) led a sensational fightback for the visitors with the aid of Ben Foakes (34), Rehan Ahmed (28) and Tom Hartley (34).

Hartley, the debutant left-arm spinner, then ran through Team India’s batting line-up, registering figures of 7/62 in the second innings. Chasing 231, the hosts were all out for 202.

India vs England 2024 2nd Test: Date, time, venue

India will look to make a strong fightback when they face England in the second Test of the series at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam from February 2 to 6. The Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Looking at India’s Test record in Visakhapatnam, they have played two matches at the venue so far, winning both the contests. Their first Test in Visakhapatnam was against England in November 2016, which the hosts won by 246 runs.

India batted first in the game and posted 455 as Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara hit tons. England were held to 255 as Ashwin claimed five wickets. Kohli starred again with 81 in the second innings as India made 204. Chasing 405, England were bowled out for 158 as India’s bowlers came up with a good all-round effort.

The hosts’ previous Test at the venue was against South Africa in 2019. This game is remembered for Rohit Sharma’s brilliant batting performance as he smashed 176 in the first innings and 127 in the second. Opener Mayank Agarwal also scored a double hundred in the first innings as India thumped the Proteas by 203 runs.

