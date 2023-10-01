When and where is Team India’s next World Cup 2023 warm-up match?

Having beaten Australia 2-1 in the three-match ODI series, Team India headed to Guwahati for their first warm-up match in World Cup 2023. Ahead of the main event, which will be held from October 5 to November 19, each of the 10 participating nations were scheduled to play two practice games each.

While Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in seven wickets in their first warm-up match in Guwahati on Friday, September 29, New Zealand got the better of Hyderabad by five wickets in Hyderabad. The South Africa vs Afghanistan match in Thiruvananthapuram was abandoned due to rain.

Team India’s first warm-up match for the 2023 World Cup was against England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, September 30. Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. However, the start of the game was delayed as the rain came down after the toss was held.

With the weather refusing to relent, the India-England practice clash was eventually abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Team India’s second World Cup 2023 warm-up match

Team India’s second warm-up match in World Cup 2023 will be against the Netherlands at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, October 3.

Rain has played spoilsport in the two warm-up matches that have been played in Thiruvananthapuram so far. As mentioned earlier, the South Africa vs Afghanistan game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The Australia vs Netherlands match on Saturday also produced no result. Australia batted first and scored 166/7 in 23 overs. The Netherlands were 84/6 in 14.2 overs when the game was called off.

Thiruvananthapuram weather forecast for October 3

According to AccuWeather, the morning weather forecast for Thiruvananthapuram on October 3 is “cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm”. The probability of precipitation is 79 percent, while the cloud cover is predicted to be 96 percent.

The weather prediction is similar for the afternoon as well. The threat of rain and thunderstorms persists in the evening as well. The probability of precipitation is 70 percent and the cloud cover forecast is 99 percent.

Looking at the October 3 weather prediction for night-time, it is likely to remain overcast. The probability of precipitation and cloud cover forecast is the same as evening.

India’s squad for World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.