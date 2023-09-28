When are Team India’s warm-up matches for 2023 World Cup?

Team India will play two warm-up matches in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup. The home team's first warm-up fixture is against defending champions England on Saturday, September 30, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

India's second warm-up match is on Tuesday (September 3) against the Netherlands at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Every participating team will play two warm-up matches ahead of the tournament. The three venues picked for warm-up games are Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati.

India's warm-up schedule ahead of the World Cup:

Saturday, September 30: India vs England, 2pm IST, Guwahati.

Tuesday, October 3: India vs Netherlands, 2pm IST, Thiruvananthapuram.

When do Team India begin their 2023 World Cup campaign?

India will travel to Chennai for their opening match of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday, October 8, against Australia. The two teams recently competed in a three-match ODI series, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious 2-1.

Australia will also play two warm-up matches before the 2023 World Cup. They will face the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, September 30, while their second warm-up fixture is against former world champions Pakistan on Tuesday, October 3, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

How to watch Team India's 2023 World Cup warm-up matches for free?

The official live streaming partner for ICC events in India, Disney+ Hotstar, will stream all World Cup matches, including warm-ups, on their platform. The matches can be watched for free on smartphones.

Fans will have to subscribe to Star Sports channels to watch the matches live on TV. India's matches will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.