"When a West Delhi guy lands a South Delhi chick" - Anushka Sharma's unique anniversary wish for Virat Kohli leaves fans in splits 

On Sunday, December 11, Team India's star batter Virat Kohli and prominent Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram account, Anushka shared a unique post, wishing her better half on the special occasion. She shared multiple pictures of them along with a special caption.

What caught the attention of many fans was a meme-esque picture along with the caption, "When a West Delhi guy lands a South Delhi chick." The movie star, in her caption, wrote a dedicated description for each photograph.

Her post read:

"What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! ❤️ Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back ✅ Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour ❤️Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things 👌Pic 5- some random fellow

"Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER ❤️."

Notably, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 after dating for several years. The two were blessed with a baby girl on January 11 in 2021, whom they named Vamika.

Virat, on several occasions, has mentioned how Anushka has been a pillar of strength for him. She has often been spotted cheering for him from the stadium during the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as in international cricket.

Virat Kohli completed his 72nd ton in international cricket during the IND vs BAN ODI series

Virat Kohli roared back to form at the Asia Cup 2022 earlier this year after a prolonged lean patch. Since then, he has showcased stellar form with the bat, scoring big runs consistently for the Men in Blue.

Having performed underwhelmingly in the ODI format lately, he ended the slump by smashing a stunning century in the third and final fixture of the series against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 10.

The seasoned campaigner amassed 113 runs off 91 deliveries to complete his 72nd century, eclipsing Ricky Ponting in the list of batters with the most tons in international cricket. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has 100 centuries to his name.

Virat will next be seen in action during India's forthcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The first game gets underway on December 14 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

