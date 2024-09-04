When and where will the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final be played?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, September 3 confirmed the dates for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final. The summit clash to decide the new Test world champions will be played at the iconic Lord's cricket stadium in London from June 11 to June 15, with June 16 being a reverse day.

The ongoing WTC cycle is the third edition of the World Test Championship. New Zealand won the inaugural edition by defeating India in the final in Southampton in 2021. Australia won the second edition of the WTC. They also beat India in the final at The Oval in 2023.

As per the rules of the competition, the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final will be contested between the top two sides following the conclusion of the ongoing cycle. As of now, India are in first position, while reigning champions Australia are in second place.

Sharing his thoughts after the dates for the 2025 WTC final were confirmed, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice urged fans to register their interest for tickets. In an official statement, he said:

“The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition.

"It's a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket, which continues to captivate fans around the world. Tickets will be in high demand so I would encourage fans to register their interest now to ensure they are in with a chance of attending the Ultimate Test next year," Allardice added.

The ICC has provided a link on its official website through which fans can register their interest in tickets for the mega clash.

Bangladesh move to No. 4 in 2025 World Test Championship table after win over Pakistan

Bangladesh have moved to the No. 4 position after their six-wicket triumph over Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Tuesday in the second Test of the two-match series. With the win, Bangladesh also completed a historic 2-0 Test series triumph.

Looking at the updated WTC standings after the second Test in Rawalpindi, Bangladesh now have 33 points from six Test matches and points percentage of 45.83. On the other hand, Pakistan are in eighth place. They have 16 points from seven matches and points percentage of 19.05.

While India and Australia occupy the first two spots in the 2025 World Test Championship table, New Zealand are third, with points percentage of 50. England, South Africa and Sri Lanka are fifth, sixth and seventh respectively, while West Indies are last in the nine-team table.

