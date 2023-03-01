"When will our Indian Batsmen learn to play spin" - Fans erupt as Nathan Lyon dismisses Cheteshwar Pujara for 12th time in Tests

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has once again dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He bowled the right-hander through his defense on Day 1 of the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, March 1.

The incident happened during the ninth over of India's innings, leaving the hosts in a spot of bother at 36/3.

So far, Pujara has scored 532 runs against Lyon but lost his wicket on 12 occasions. The off-spinner previously dismissed Pujara in the first innings of the second Test, which India won by six wickets.

For the uninitiated, Pujara has failed to deliver big in the ongoing four-Test series, scoring 7, 0, 31* and 1 in his four innings.

Fans were disappointed to see another failure from Pujara and questioned his credentials against Lyon. Some also criticized the Indore pitch for its sharp turn and bounce on Day 1.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Luke Skywalker @Siddhar47354588 @ImTanujSingh Be it australia or in India Lyon owning pujara is permanent @ImTanujSingh Be it australia or in India Lyon owning pujara is permanent

Geetesh Makkar @Geetcasm

12th dismissal, such a battle.



#IndvsAus #CricketTwitter Cheteshwar Pujara is Nathan Lyon's favourite bunny12th dismissal, such a battle. Cheteshwar Pujara is Nathan Lyon's favourite bunny 🐇12th dismissal, such a battle.#IndvsAus #CricketTwitter

Prajwal Kalappa @PrajwalKalappa

Classical offspin delivery to get Pujara clean bowled



When will our Indian Batsman learn to play spin!! That too struggling in Batting friendly Indore!



All hopes on King Kohli now.. 🏻



#IndvsAus

#BorderGavaskarTrophy What a ball from lyon!!Classical offspin delivery to get Pujara clean bowledWhen will our Indian Batsman learn to play spin!! That too struggling in Batting friendly Indore!All hopes on King Kohli now.. What a ball from lyon!!Classical offspin delivery to get Pujara clean bowled😱When will our Indian Batsman learn to play spin!! That too struggling in Batting friendly Indore!All hopes on King Kohli now..🙌🏻#IndvsAus #BorderGavaskarTrophy

Lauz @LauzBURNS It seems that Pujara has a bit of a Nathan Lyon problem... #INDvAUS It seems that Pujara has a bit of a Nathan Lyon problem... #INDvAUS

K @urbanmonnk lyon keeeps pujara in his pocket lyon keeeps pujara in his pocket

`` @KohlifiedGal Pujara Will escape criticism once again

No one will question his failures Pujara Will escape criticism once again No one will question his failures

Back Foot Punch @iam_adarsh1 @owl_corner Can't believe Pujara will be going to play another WTC final on the basis of experience quota @owl_corner Can't believe Pujara will be going to play another WTC final on the basis of experience quota

Sumeet Rewari @sumsrewari @gurkiratsgill Sack Pujara after this series. He should go into oblivion like Rahane @gurkiratsgill Sack Pujara after this series. He should go into oblivion like Rahane

Cheteshwar Pujara’s form a worry for Team India ahead of WTC final

With multiple failures in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Cheteshwar Pujara’s form has become a cause of concern for Team India ahead of the World Test Championship final, if India qualifies. He has scored just 39 runs in four innings at an average of 13 in the four-Test series against Australia.

The hosts will hope that the right-hander delivers in the second innings of the ongoing game and the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

Team India must win the ongoing Test series 3-1 to qualify for the WTC final. Rohit Sharma and Co. are currently ranked second in the WTC points table, with Australia in the top spot.

In a recent press conference, Cheteshwar Pujara, who recently played his 100th Test, expressed his wish to win the WTC final. He told the reporters:

“My dream is to win a WTC final for the Indian team, which didn’t happen in the last final. But hopefully, once we qualify, we move towards that.”

Team India lost their last WTC final against New Zealand in 2021 under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

