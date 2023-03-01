"When will our Indian Batsmen learn to play spin" - Fans erupt as Nathan Lyon dismisses Cheteshwar Pujara for 12th time in Tests

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has once again dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He bowled the right-hander through his defense on Day 1 of the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, March 1.
The incident happened during the ninth over of India's innings, leaving the hosts in a spot of bother at 36/3.
So far, Pujara has scored 532 runs against Lyon but lost his wicket on 12 occasions. The off-spinner previously dismissed Pujara in the first innings of the second Test, which India won by six wickets.
For the uninitiated, Pujara has failed to deliver big in the ongoing four-Test series, scoring 7, 0, 31* and 1 in his four innings.
Fans were disappointed to see another failure from Pujara and questioned his credentials against Lyon. Some also criticized the Indore pitch for its sharp turn and bounce on Day 1.
Cheteshwar Pujara’s form a worry for Team India ahead of WTC final
With multiple failures in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Cheteshwar Pujara’s form has become a cause of concern for Team India ahead of the World Test Championship final, if India qualifies. He has scored just 39 runs in four innings at an average of 13 in the four-Test series against Australia.
The hosts will hope that the right-hander delivers in the second innings of the ongoing game and the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.
Team India must win the ongoing Test series 3-1 to qualify for the WTC final. Rohit Sharma and Co. are currently ranked second in the WTC points table, with Australia in the top spot.
In a recent press conference, Cheteshwar Pujara, who recently played his 100th Test, expressed his wish to win the WTC final. He told the reporters:
“My dream is to win a WTC final for the Indian team, which didn’t happen in the last final. But hopefully, once we qualify, we move towards that.”
Team India lost their last WTC final against New Zealand in 2021 under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.
