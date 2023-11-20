When and where will the next ODI World Cup be held?

With the 2023 World Cup also done and dusted, fans are inevitably eager to know where the next edition will take place. The 2027 50-over World Cup edition will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October-November 2027.

South Africa and Zimbabwe had last staged the showpiece event in 2003, while Namibia will play hosts for the first time in history. The African nation has also not hosted an ICC tournament since the 2009 Champions Trophy and had staged the T20 World Cup two years before that.

Australia had won the 50-over World Cup edition when it took place in South Africa. The Men in Yellow, captained by Ricky Ponting, defended their crown without losing a single game. Ponting spearheaded a power-packed batting performance in the final at the Wanderers in Johannesburg to demolish India by 125 runs.

Australia to start as defending champions in the 2023 World Cup:

India vs Australia. (Image Credits: Getty)

Australia created history at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by stunning a rampant Indian side to win their 6th title. The Men in Yellow sealed a commanding six-wicket victory at the venue, which had a presence of 1,30,000 fans.

After choosing to bowl first by winning the toss, Aussie captain Pat Cummins led his side's inspired bowling performance. The tourists restricted an in-form Indian batting unit to 240 in 50 overs. Despite losing 3 wickets for 47, Australia chased the target in a canter in 43 overs as the Men in Yellow left over 1.3 lakh at the venue dazed.

The partnership of 192 between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne proved extremely critical. Head also earned the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 137. The South Australian had also taken a stunning catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma and had bowled two economical overs. England started as the defending champions ahead of the 2023 edition but were knocked out after managing only 3 wins out of 9 matches.