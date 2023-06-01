When is the World Test Championship final between India and Australia?

With the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) done and dusted, the focus now shifts to the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Last year's runners-up India will battle it out against Australia for the coveted prize.

The summit clash will get underway on Wednesday, June 7, and will be played until Sunday, June 11, if required. The Oval cricket ground in Kennington will host this all-important encounter.

Australia finished as the table toppers to make it to the final of the second edition of the World Test Championship. They finished with a 66.67 win percentage, winning 11, losing three, and drawing five Tests in the process.

India, on the other hand, thrashed the Aussies in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on home soil earlier this year to confirm their berth in the final. Rohit Sharma and Co. boast a 58.8 win percentage, winning 10, losing five, and drawing three games.

This is will India's second final appearance in as many attempts. They lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in the previous final in Southampton in 2021. Meanwhile, this will be Australia's maiden final appearance.

Both teams will be desperate to lay their hands on the elusive trophy and a cracker of a contest beckons fans.

India and Australia squads for World Test Championship final

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, and David Warner.

Standby players: Mitch Marsh and Matthew Renshaw.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, and Suryakumar Yadav.

