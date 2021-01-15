"When you get to a hundred, just carry on" - Marnus Labuschagne disappointed after getting out

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne revealed that he was disappointed by the way he was dismissed, just after having reached his hundred at the Brisbane Test. He tried to pull a short ball from T Natarajan, but only managed to top-edge it, and Rishabh Pant completed a simple catch.

Marnus Labuschagne had notched up a few half-centuries in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy but wasn't able to convert them into a hundred. The 26-year-old played a fine knock of 108 to make a good start for the hosts on Day 1.

Speaking to the host broadcaster at the end of the day's play, Marnus Labuschagne explained why he wished to carry on after reaching his century.

"You know you don't need to be playing at anything around 4th stump line or even 3 and a half stumps. I tell myself to be cool, when you get to a hundred just carry on," Marnus Labuschagne said.

His celebration after scoring his hundred just showed how desperate he was to reach the three-figure mark. He said in this regard:

"It's about how that moment is, I don't plan my hundred celebrations. A little bit disappointed that I got out."

"Maybe we have a slight edge" - Marnus Labuschagne

Tim Paine and Cameron Green will be resuming batting for Australia on Day 2

At 213-5, with both the set batsmen Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade back in the pavilion, Team India was right back into the game. However, Australian captain Tim Paine got together with young all-rounder Cameron Green, and the duo saw out the rest of the day.

Adding an unbeaten 61 runs for the sixth wicket, both Paine and Green put the loose deliveries away and negotiated the threat of the new ball. Green was dropped by Shardul Thakur but looked solid otherwise.

"For Tim and Green to play like that against the new ball was good. Maybe we have a slight edge but they hung in there throughout," Marnus Labuschagne asserted.

Thus, after an absorbing day of cricket, the hosts find themselves well-set with the score being 274-5. The inexperienced Indian bowlers, on the other hand, will still believe that they are in the game if they manage to pick up early wickets on Day 2.