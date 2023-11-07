"Whenever the ball spins, it will be a massive challenge for South Africa" - Gautam Gambhir after India's win in Kolkata in 2023 World Cup 

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes South Africa will be tested whenever there is a bit of help for the spinners on the pitch during the remainder of the 2023 World Cup.

Chasing a mammoth 327 against India in Kolkata, the Proteas were bundled out for just 83 runs, with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja picking up a five-wicket haul. Gambhir feels all the big scores from South Africa have come in good batting conditions and that they haven't been tested enough

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda in a discussion alongside fellow former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth, here's what Gautam Gambhir had to say about South Africa potentially playing their semifinal at the Eden Gardens (2:10):

"The pitch was always going to be challenging for South Africa if there was even a bit of grip. Yes they have scored 350-400 runs but those have been in Delhi and Wankhede on small grounds and flat pitches. Whenever the ball spins, it will be a massive challenge for them. They will be a bit worried that they will play their semifinal at the Eden Gardens itself."

Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth hailed Ravindra Jadeja's performance

Gautam Gambhir also spoke about how Ravindra Jadeja's 29*(15) with the bat helped India get past the 320-run mark with the bat. The all-rounder got that momentum into his bowling and proved why he is an asset to the team.

On this, Gambhir stated (1:26):

"Ravindra Jadeja. The way he had an all-round contribution, first with that cameo which helped India reach 325 (326/5) and then his five wickets. I feel he was the standout performer."

Sreesanth also agreed with what Gambhir had to say about Jadeja and added (1:44):

"The way Jadeja bowled on that pitch was great. Yes there was help for the spinners, but that was for all bowlers and still he stood out with five wickets and also showed great intent in the field. It didn't look like South Africa were a dominating team."

India ensured that irrespective of their result against The Netherlands, they will be finishing the league phase at the top spot.