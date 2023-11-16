"Whenever he comes on to bowl, it seems like the ball will do something" - Harbhajan Singh lauds Mohammed Shami's spell in 2023 World Cup semifinal

Harbhajan Singh has lauded Mohammed Shami for his consistent performances, especially his match-winning spell against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semi-final.

The Men in Blue set the Kiwis a 398-run target after opting to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Then, Shami registered figures of 7/57 in 9.5 overs to bundle out the Black Caps for 327 to complete a convincing 70-run win and book their berth in the final.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked about his thoughts on Shami's spell, to which he responded:

"He said he was sad when he dropped a catch but after that, the happiness he gave by picking up two wickets in an over, he made up for it. He put in extra effort to do that, which we have seen in every spell Shami has bowled."

The former India spinner added:

"From the first match until now, whenever he comes on to bowl, it seems like the ball will do something. There is an intent to pick up wickets. When he was bowling the last over as well, he was bowling with that same intent."

Shami dropped Kane Williamson off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. However, the veteran seamer made amends by dismissing Williamson and Tom Latham in the same over. The wicket of Blackcaps captain was crucial, as he along with Daryl Mitchell had already stitched a 181-run stand.

"He should be given 12 out of 10 for commitment" - Harbhajan Singh on Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami registered the best figures by an Indian bowler in ODI cricket. [P/C: AP]

Harbhajan Singh was full of praise for Mohammed Shami's commitment. He elaborated:

"He should be given 12 out of 10 for commitment because he has bowled fantastically. The rhythm he has gathered has been unbelievable. To pick up 23 wickets in a World Cup, didn't play in the first few matches, and then to give a performance like that."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by highlighting the enormity of Shami's accomplishment. He said:

"To pick up five wickets twice and then a seven-wicket haul, these are huge numbers. This is not a general but an extremely special thing. Picking up seven wickets in an ODI is like scoring 150 runs, it's a huge thing."

Shami, with 23 scalps, is now the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing World Cup. He is also the fastest to 50 ODI World Cup wickets, achieving the milestone in just 17 games.

