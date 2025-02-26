"Whenever I chat with him, I score runs" - Ibrahim Zadran thanks teammate after record-breaking ton in AFG vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran credited teammate Rashid Khan for his record-breaking ton in the crucial Champions Trophy 2025 clash against England on Wednesday in Lahore. The youngster revealed that he gets to the three-figure every time he speaks to Rashid Khan before any game.

Having slammed 177 off 146 deliveries, Zadran broke Ben Duckett's (165) record for the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history. He also became the first Afghan batter to score a ton in both the 50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Speaking to the host broadcaster at the mid-innings break, Zadran stated:

"Before the game, I had a chat with Rashid and whenever I chat with him, I score runs. When I got my century, I thanked Rashid."

The right-handed batter reached his sixth ODI ton in the 37th over of the innings and came up with a unique celebration. He also thrashed Jofra Archer for 20 runs in an over, including three successive boundaries.

"He is sharing his experience with us" - Ibrahim Zadran on Younis Khan's mentorship

Ibrahim Zadran. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ibrahim Zadran also expressed his gratitude to Younis Khan for his mentorship and revealed that head coach Jonathan Trott wanted him to carry on the starts and play big knocks.

"He is sharing his experience with us, he has played a lot of cricket in Pakistan. I didn’t get runs in the first game. He has been there with Jonathan Trott for the last couple of years. He told me that you are playing well, you need to play a big innings. Whenever you cross 40, you have to go for 60-70 and then you are not going to miss. I was thinking about that and I brought it into this game," Zadran continued.

The 23-year-old added:

"It’s not easy to come back to international cricket, I have come back to international cricket after 7 months but I hadn’t played ODI cricket since the last 1 year. The expectations were there on me and I played well. I put myself under pressure and I enjoyed this innings. I tried to take my time, I worked on my basics, I don’t want to think anything extra."

Both Afghanistan and England need a win to keep their Champions Trophy campaign alive after losing their opening games.

