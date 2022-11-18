"Whenever I get to know I'll be going to New Zealand it always brings a smile to my face" - Shubman Gill 

Team India opening batter Shubman Gill shared fond memories of what he has had in New Zealand over the years. The youngster received his maiden T20I call-up after being named in the Indian squad for the tour of New Zealand, which gets underway on Friday, November 18.

Gill made his first major mark in cricket in the 2018 edition of the U-19 World Cup. Playing as the vice-captain of the side in New Zealand, he had a prolific campaign, amassing 372 runs at an average of 124. Moreover, he was adjudged the Player of the Tournament as Team India clinched the title.

The Punjab-born batter's ties with New Zealand stretched further as he made his ODI debut across the Tasman Sea. He was named in the squad for the five-match series in 2019 and got to play in two games, but could not make much of an impression this time around.

#NZvIND Shubman Gill's selection in the T20I side is pretty odd, but a huge part of me genuinely wishes he just turns it on and nails a place in the best XI. Has the game to become a top class T20 player unlike what many think based on his recent KKR days. Shubman Gill's selection in the T20I side is pretty odd, but a huge part of me genuinely wishes he just turns it on and nails a place in the best XI. Has the game to become a top class T20 player unlike what many think based on his recent KKR days.#NZvIND

Recalling his cricketing experiences in the country over the course of his short career so far, Gill said on Prime Video Sports ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand:

"I came here for the first time and played the U19 World Cup. I made my international debut here in the ODIs in 2019. Always nice to come back here and going to all the cities I've been here before."

Gill continued:

"I have some really fond memories coming back to New Zealand. Whenever I get to know I'll be going to New Zealand it always brings a smile to my face."

The opening batter is primed to make his T20I debut in the series opener, with senior members like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul being rested. He has been in excellent form of late and recently recorded his maiden T20 ton in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

"Personally, I've felt that hitting sixes is not about power but about timing" - Shubman Gill

At the start of the year, Gill was arguably in a rough patch having slid down the pecking order in Test cricket. However, the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) turned things around for the talented youngster. He recorded 483 runs, paving the way for him to be a part of India's white-ball set-up.

Explaining how he approaches the innings while batting at the top of the order, Gill said:

"I've been able to execute a few things I've been working on. It always feels good when you're able to execute what you've been practising in the nets. Personally, I've felt that hitting sixes is not about power but about timing, and meeting the ball in certain areas. If I'm getting it right I know I'll be able to hit sixes."

Gill continued:

"It's not about me thinking about a four or a six, it's about being positive and score. As an opener, the intent is to always look for runs. I want to play less dot balls and keep thinking of singles and doubles and not play more dot balls. I always wait and then swinging in line of the ball than swinging hard."

#NZvIND Toss at Sky Stadium, Wellington has been delayed due to persistent rains.Stay tuned for further updates. Toss at Sky Stadium, Wellington has been delayed due to persistent rains.Stay tuned for further updates.#NZvIND https://t.co/e2QJYdAnRN

The start of the first T20I between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to persistent rain in Wellington.

