"I think if RCB wins this one then, they'll probably win two, three, four quickly" - AB de Villiers 

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers believes that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could win multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) titles once they break the shackles and end their silverware drought. The Faf du Plessis-led side are yet to win the title despite having made it to three finals since the competition's inception.

RCB finished third in the 2022 season and have retained a majority of their players ahead of the mega-auction.

They have built a strong core and Virat Kohli's return to form should be a huge positive for the side, despite having around four months remaining for next season to commence.

Opining that RCB have to win their first title to create winning momentum, De Villiers said in a video released by Star Sports:

"It's been how many seasons now? Quite a few, 14 or 15 or whatever. So, they would love to break the shackles. I think if RCB wins this one then, they'll probably win two, three, four quickly but let's wait and see what happens, T20 cricket is a bit of a gamble sometimes, anything can happen. Especially knockout games, but hopefully RCB's turn is around the corner."

The franchise will return to the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium next year, with the IPL once again adopting a home-and-away format with COVID-19 being out of the equation.

AB de Villiers set to feature for RCB in some capacity in IPL 2023

The legendary middle-order batter, who has been named as the inaugural inductee into the RCB Hall of Fame alongside Chris Gayle, is believed to have returned to the franchise to be involved in some capacity.

He recently visited Bengaluru to discuss his new role with the side and confirmed that he will be present at the venue alongside Gayle for the first home game of the upcoming season.

Speaking about what RCB meant to him, De Villiers said:

"I absolutely love RCB, it's meant the world for me, it's changed my life. I have been there since 2011, I've made friends for life, it's part of me and my family and that's what we do, you know? We are all RCBians."

De Villiers represented RCB from 2011 to 2021 before retiring from all forms of cricket. He is regarded as one of the finest exponents in the league and has been a fan favorite in India on the back of his mind-boggling exploits over the years.

