“Whenever I picked wickets, it was attributed to the pitch or conditions” - Anil Kumble 

Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble has opened up on the challenges he faced during his playing days since he was not a conventional slow bowler. The 52-year-old recalled that doubts were often raised over his ability to win games away from home, but he was determined to prove himself.

Regarded as one of the greatest Indian cricketers, Kumble represented the country in 132 Tests and 271 ODIs from 1990 to 2008, claiming 619 and 337 wickets, respectively. Despite his amazing numbers, the former cricketer was not always considered a legend.

In the first half of his career, Kumble was viewed as someone who could only win games for India on home soil. The determined former leg-spinner, however, changed that perception with some impressive performances in overseas conditions.

Opening up on being typecast as a ‘home conditions’ bowler, Kumble said on an episode of CRED’s The Long Game:

“I was an unconventional spinner, unorthodox because I used to bowl fast. When I played, I think there were a lot of suggestions saying, 'I don't think you can win outside of India,' because I was not the classical leg spinner. So, yes, I had the challenge of proving everyone wrong, because whenever I picked wickets, it was not just the skill that I had, but it was sort of attributed to the pitch or the conditions.

“I kept at it, and I was determined to prove myself. As a sportsman or as a cricketer, as a bowler, one needs to adjust, and then you do evolve."

Kumble played 69 Tests away from home, claiming 269 scalps with 10 five-wicket hauls.

“It was one of those special moments” - Kumble on picking all-ten in a Test match

While he has achieved many incredible feats for India, the legend is most remembered for claiming all 10 wickets in an innings in a Test match against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999.

Recalling the special feat, the 52-year-old said:

"We had to win the test match against Pakistan; we had lost the first test match. At lunch time, Pakistan were cruising at 100 for no loss. So it was all up to the spinners, the bowlers to do the job. Things started to happen, and everything was unfolding right in front of my eyes. So it was one of those special moments, and all the players came and lifted me. That's when I realized the magnitude of what had happened.”

Kumble, however, has an interesting tale to share about what happened in the next Test he played against the same opposition. He revealed:

“Four days later, there was a test championship, and we played Pakistan again, and I struggled to get one wicket. That's the beauty of the game. The takeaway for me was, you're on top one day, and then you have to start again from the start. Cricket is like life itself. You just have to stick to that process and be on it all the time."

Among Kumble’s highly acclaimed efforts include bowling with a broken law against West Indies in the 2002 Antigua Test. The man himself downplayed the act of bravery. Speaking about the famous incident, he commented:

“I always believed that my shoulder was fine to bowl, and I should go in and bowl. So my shoulder was absolutely perfect. When I look back, I don't even think this is a heroic act or act of courage. No, I mean, the job for me was to bowl and win matches for India, irrespective of what hurdles or hindrances that one may have. It's never about complaining, just go out there and then commit to it, things will work out."

Post-retirement, Kumble has worked as a cricket analyst for various media organizations. He also coached the Indian team from 2016 to 2017.

