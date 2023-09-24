Where does India’s score of 399/5 in Indore rank among their highest ODI totals?

India registered their highest total against Australia in ODIs during their second game of the three-match series at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

Batting first, the Men in Blue scored 399/5 in their allotted 50 overs. It was their seventh-highest total, their all-time best is 418/5 against the West Indies that came at the same venue on December 8, 2011.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat against Australia. Gill scored 104 runs off 97 balls, including four sixes and six boundaries.

Iyer, on the other hand, hit 105 runs off 90 deliveries, including three sixes and 11 fours. Together, the duo shared a 200-run partnership after Ruturaj Gaikwad (8 off 12) departed early.

Suryakumar Yadav and stand-in captain KL Rahul provided the finishing touches. Yadav remained unbeaten on 72 off 37, including six maximums and as many boundaries. Ishan Kishan and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed 31 (18) and 13*(9), respectively.

Cameron Green emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with two wickets but leaked 103 runs in his 10 overs. Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, and Adam Zampa settled for one wicket apiece.

India’s highest totals in ODIs so far

418/5 vs West Indies in Indore, 2011

414/7 vs Sri Lanka in Rajkot, 2009

413/5 vs Bermuda in Port of Spain, 2007

409/8 vs Bangladesh in Chattogram, 2022

404/5 vs Sri Lanka in Eden Gardens, 2014

401/3 vs South Africa in Gwalior, 2010

399/5 vs Australia in Indore, TODAY

Australia will now have to break their previous record of the highest successful run chase in ODIs, scoring 359/6 against India at the PCA Stadium in 2019. South Africa holds the record for the highest successful run chase in ODIs with 438/9 against Australia at Johannesburg in 2006.

Shreyas Iyer returns to form ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India

Shreyas Iyer’s ton came as a positive for Team India in the second ODI. With his second ODI ton, the middle-order batter also returned to form after two underwhelming scores following his lengthy injury layoff.

The right-handed batter had scored just three runs off eight balls in the first game against Australia in Mohali on September 22. He also registered just 14 off nine balls against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup group stage match last month.

