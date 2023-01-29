"Where he's positioned at the moment, his biggest challenge is bowling" - Andrew McDonald on injured Cameron Green

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald thinks Cameron Green's most significant challenge at this stage is bowling and that the tourists require his services in that department in the grueling four-Test series in India. However, McDonald revealed that Australia needs the 23-year-old primarily for their batting.

Green faces a race against time to be fit for the first Test against India in Nagpur on February 9 as he suffered a finger injury in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in December. The youngster missed the subsequent game in Sydney and reportedly underwent surgery to stay fit for the four-Test series in India.

McDonald expressed concerns about Green's lack of bowling leading up to the India tour and doubts whether Australia has enough time to get him ready for the first Test in Nagpur.

"Where he's positioned at the moment, his biggest challenge is bowling. There is a lack of loading there, and one of the key reasons around us getting into this camp early is to make sure that we're ready to go for the rigours of what the bowling unit is going to encompass."

He added:

"Building confidence is the main thing, setting him up to succeed in that first Test match, having enough time, that will be the critical question. We value his batting first and foremost really, he's a batter in our top six and we value that, his bowling is a bonus. A very nice bonus."

The 41-year-old stated that if Green doesn't play, there is room for Peter Handscomb at number six, especially given he is a right-handed option.

"We see him [Handscomb] as an important right-hand option. We've got a lot of left handers. If there were to be any late changes, or Cameron Green doesn't make that first Test, we feel we have some good options."

Handscomb, one of Australia's best players of spin, showed his mettle during the 2016-17 series in India and has been one of the top performers. He has topped the Sheffield Shield run-scoring charts this season, scoring 571 runs in eight innings at 81.57 with two centuries.

"We can't accelerate that to be honest" - Andrew McDonald on Mitchell Starc's workload

Andrew McDonald. (Image Credits: Getty)

McDonald also stressed about protecting Mitchell Starc as his workload will increase immediately after returning to action, adding:

"The guard needs to stay on. Really protecting against the knock that would then re-injure that ligament. That's why it's a clear cut deadline to mitigate against any of that risk. We can't accelerate that to be honest."

He added:

"It's probably frustrating for Mitch that he feels that good. But the good thing is when he does get out of the splint all his workloads are going to be up to speed and it will be pretty much into that second Test, which is good news to us."

While the left-arm speedster will miss the first Test against India, he is on track to play the second in Delhi on February 17.

