Where does Sri Lanka's score of 77 rank among lowest totals in Men's T20 World Cup history?

Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating batting collapse against South Africa at the Nassau County International Stadium to kick-start their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. The subcontinent side were bundled out for just 77 runs after opting to bat first on a relatively unknown surface.

Only three batters managed to reach double figures, Kusal Mendis (19), Kamindu Mendis (11), and veteran Angelo Mathews (16). In an innings that just featured six boundaries, Sri Lanka could only notch up 24 runs in the powerplay, and recorded their lowest tally at the 10-over mark, accumulating only 40 runs.

The Wanindu Hasaranga-led side failed to build partnerships and struggled against the potent Proteas bowling unit. This also marks Sri Lanka's lowest T20I total, but it is far from the lowest total recorded at a T20 World Cup.

Trending

Sri Lanka's 77-run effort is officially the 11th-lowest total in the competition's history. It is the 13th worst batting performance as three teams (UAE, Kenya, and Bangladesh) have recorded a 73-run total.

The Lankans' total is followed by India's 79-run tally against New Zealand in Nagpur during the 2016 edition.

The Sri Lankan bowling attack has been responsible for four out of the top ten lowest scores in T20 World Cup history, including the top two. The subcontinent side had skittled out the Netherlands for 39 and 44 in the 2014 and 2021 editions, respectively.

Sri Lanka's lowest T20 World Cup score prior to the South Africa clash was 87 runs

Before their 2024 T20 World Cup opening clash against the Proteas, Sri Lanka's worst batting performance in the competition had come during the 2010 edition, when they were bowled out for 87 by Australia. The Men in Yellow easily defended the 169-run target and recorded an 81-run victory.

On that occasion, the famous Sri Lankan batting unit was outsmarted by the left-arm pace duo of Dirk Nannes and Mitchell Johnson. During the run chase, the team had collapsed to 26-3 inside the powerplay itself, and could never recover.

Tillakaratne Dilshan scored a quick-fire 20 off 12 balls, but the rest of the team struggled to find a way around the dominant Australians.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback