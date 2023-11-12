Where to watch India vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match for free?

Team India will take on the Netherlands in match number 45 of the 2023 World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. This will be the last league-stage match of the tournament. The Men in Blue have already qualified for the semi-finals with eight consecutive wins, while the Dutch are placed last in the points table, with four points and a net run rate of -1.635.

India have been absolutely brilliant in the 2023 World Cup, not losing a single game so far - the only undefeated side in the tournament. They began their journey with a win over Australia in Chennai and will look to conclude the league phase with another triumph against the Netherlands. In their previous match, they hammered South Africa by 243 runs.

The Netherlands will look to sign off from the World Cup with a decent performance. They managed to register wins over South Africa and Bangladesh, but have been found out in the other games. The clash against rampant Team India should be a good learning experience for them.

India vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup: Free live streaming details

The live streaming of the India vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match will be available for free on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app in India. In fact, all the games of the 2023 ODI World Cup are being live-streamed for free on the mobile app.

India vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the India vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup clash will be available on the Star Sports network channels in India.

According to the Disney Star TV guide, fans who have subscribed to Star Sports can watch the match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Expand Tweet

The coverage of the India vs Netherlands day-night match will start at 12:30 PM IST, while the game will begin at 2:00 IST. The toss will be held at 1:30 PM IST.

India will meet New Zealand in 2023 World Cup semi-final

Following the match against the Netherlands on Sunday, India will meet New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

The two sides met in the league stage in Dharamsala on October 22. India registered a four-wicket win to end their 20-year-old jinx against New Zealand in ICC events.

Bowling first, the Men in Blue held the Kiwis to 273 as Mohammed Shami claimed 5/54. Virat Kohli (95 off 104) then guided India to victory in another chase.