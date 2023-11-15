Where to watch India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup 1st semi-final match for free?

Team India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

The Men in Blue finished on top of the points table after the league stage, winning nine out of nine matches. They remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament. The Kiwis won five of their nine league games to finish fourth.

India and New Zealand met in Dharamsala during the league phase of the World Cup. The Men in Blue went into the game having not defeated the Kiwis in any ICC event since 2003. They, however, broke the 20-year-old jinx with a hard-fought four-wicket win. The hosts will look to take the confidence from the triumph in Dharamsala into the knockout clash.

Unlike India, New Zealand had an up-and-down time in the league stage. They began the World Cup with four wins, and then lost as many matches before concluding the round with a victory. The Blackcaps have had the wood over Team India in crunch games in ICC events over the years. The Men in Blue will be keen to change the script.

India vs New Zealand 1st semi-final, 2023 World Cup: Free live streaming details

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup semi-final match will be available for free on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app in India.

Expand Tweet

In fact, all the matches of the 2023 ODI World Cup are being live-streamed for free on the mobile app.

India vs New Zealand 1st semi-final, 2023 World Cup: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup 1st semi-final will be available on the Star Sports network channels in India. According to the Disney Star TV guide, fans who have subscribed to Star Sports can watch the match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The coverage of the India vs New Zealand knockout match will start at 12.00 pm IST, while the game will begin at 2.00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 pm IST.

Expand Tweet

The same two sides met in the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Manchester. The Kiwis beat the Men in Blue by 18 runs in what turned out to be MS Dhoni’s last appearance for India.