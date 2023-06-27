Where will be the semi-finals and final of 2023 World Cup played?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the full schedule of the 2023 World Cup, including the much-awaited venues and timings. The 2023 World Cup will be played in a round-robin format among 10 teams. The four teams with the most points after the group stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

Teams finishing first and fourth in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup will compete in the first semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on November 15, starting at 2:00 pm IST.

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the favorite stadium of many cricketers, will host the second semi-final, between the teams finishing second and third, on November 16, also starting at 2:00 pm IST.

The final will be played on November 19 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, starting from 2:00 pm IST. One of the newest constructions in India, the stadium can host over 1,00,000 spectators.

It'll also be the host for the tournament opener between the 2019 finalists England and New Zealand on October 5 and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan on October 15.

2023 World Cup semi-final venues have a rich history

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been host to many important matches, including the dramatic ODI against England in 2002 and famous Tests against West Indies and England in 2011 and 2012, respectively. The biggest of all was the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka where Indian skipper MS Dhoni's winning six was etched in history.

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata also has an equally rich history and is known for being host to one of the most passionate fans in India. The 2001 Test between India and Australia, the 1987 World Cup final, and India's Hero Cup semi-final against South Africa in 1997 are a few of many iconic matches played here.

