"Whether we have coffee together or not, these things don't matter"- Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal clears the air about rift with Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has said that he has a healthy on-field relationship with senior teammate Shakib Al Hasan. His comments come in light of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chairman Nazmul Hasan's recent claim that there was unrest between the two stars.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Nazmul Hasan opened up about the rift between Tamim and Shakib, saying he can "guarantee" that "this is not a healthy dressing room." Nazmul said that both players were told not to let their off-field issues have a detrimental impact on the field, adding that "both of them assured that it won't be there during the game."

When asked about the same at a press conference in Dhaka ahead of the three-match ODI series against England, Tamim Iqbal told reporters that he anticipated the questions beforehand and was not looking to dodge them.

"I was prepared since yesterday. I have never seen so many journalists in one room. I knew these questions would come. It would have been very easy for me to say 'No comments, let's move forward', but I think it was important to give my message to the journalists and fans" said Tamim.

He shed light on the importance of brushing aside personal differences while representing their country and assured their fans that the duo have a decent working relationship on the field. Tamim Iqbal said:

"The important thing is when Shakib and I put on the Bangladesh jersey, we are giving our best. And if we are helping each other when we are leading the teams, nothing else matters. Whatever anyone is saying, whether we have coffee together or not, these things don't matter.

"I can assure you that I always get his help as an ODI captain, and I am always there if needs any suggestions in the Test team. When we bat together, or when we are celebrating his wicket, it's absolutely normal."

Iqbal also disagreed with Nazmul's claims of problems in the dressing room, saying "our team environment has been good for a number of years."

Bangladesh's ODI series against England will commence on March 1 in Mirpur. The two teams will then square off in as many T20I matches.

Bangladesh's ODI squad for the England series:

Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmud Ullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Towhid Hridoy

