"Whether you win the trophy or not, just don't lose to India" - Mohammad Rizwan recalls Ramiz Raja's words before India clash of 2021 T20 World Cup

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan recalled former chairman Ramiz Raja calling for the side to defeat India at all costs irrespective if they go on to win the title or not before the 2021 T20 World Cup. Raja had just been appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman in September 2021, a month before the start of the mega event.

Despite having never beaten India in an ODI or T20 World Cup game, the Men in Green finally broke the drought in their 2021 T20 World Cup opener. After restricting India to a below-par 151/7 in 20 overs, Pakistan successfully chased down the score in 17.5 overs with all 10 wickets in hand.

Rizwan top-scored with a sensational 55-ball 79*, while skipper Babar Azam scored 68* off 52.

Speaking in an event ahead of Pakistan's 2024 T20 World Cup opener, Rizwan recalled the lead-up to the India clash of the 2021 edition and Ramiz Raja's words.

Trending

"We had never beaten India before that (in a World Cup). Ramiz Raja met us and said, you have to beat India. There was a long time to go for the World Cup when he first came in (as PCB president) but he had started developing this thought in the team from right then. As we got closer to the World Cup he said, regardless of whether you win the trophy or not, just don't lose to India. He used to say don't come under pressure, and then would put pressure on us," said Rizwan.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, it remains their lone win against India in ODI and T20 World Cup meetings. The Men in Blue hold a 6-1 edge in T20 World Cup clashes against Pakistan and an 8-0 lead in ODI World Cup contests.

"When we won, that is when I realised what we achieved" - Mohammad Rizwan

Expand Tweet

Mohammad Rizwan admitted not understanding the magnitude of an India-Pakistan match until the 2021 T20 World Cup clash. It was not only his first-ever World Cup match but also the first time he faced India in any format.

"For me it was all a first, whether it be playing in a World Cup or in such a big match. So I was feeling quite normal, I didn't think this was any different from any other match. But when we won, that is when I realised what we achieved," said Rizwan.

He added:

"In Pakistan, say I go for shopping somewhere, people won't take money. Then I stopped going out for shopping because they just weren't taking money from us, they were all commending us for beating India. Everyone I met was commending us for the win. Once when I went to someone's room they had the match playing on television and said that they watch it everyday."

Rizwan has played seven matches against India across formats, averaging an impressive 49.60 with two half-centuries.

Coming to the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup, Pakistan will take on India in New York on Sunday, June 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback