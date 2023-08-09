Which Pakistan matches have been rescheduled in the 2023 World Cup?

The ICC has rescheduled three 2023 World Cup matches of the Pakistan team. The International Cricket Council made the announcement earlier today (August 9) with a release on their official website.

The India vs Pakistan match has been moved one day ahead because of a clash with the first day of the Navratri festival. Navratri will begin on October 15, and it is one of the biggest festivals in Gujarat. Since Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium has received the hosting rights for this mega clash, the local police asked the officials to change the date of the match.

Similarly, in Kolkata, the local police asked to move the England vs Pakistan match from November 12 due to Kali Puja. Both the matches have been rescheduled now.

The India vs Pakistan match will take place on October 14 instead of October 15, while the England vs Pakistan contest has been preponed to November 11 from November 12. To ensure that the Pakistan team is not exhausted for the match against India on October 14, the ICC also preponed their fixture against Sri Lanka.

As per the original schedule, the Pakistan team was supposed to take on Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on October 12, but now, that match will take place on October 10 in the same city, allowing the Men in Green enough rest before their fixture against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

List of Pakistan's rescheduled matches for 2023 World Cup

Here is the complete list of Pakistan's rescheduled games for the 2023 World Cup with date and timings in IST:

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka - October 10, 2:00 pm IST

India vs. Pakistan - October 14, 2:00 pm IST

England vs. Pakistan - November 11, 2:00 pm IST

There was a lot of uncertainty over Pakistan's participation in the 2023 World Cup because of security reasons. However, the Pakistan government has now given permission to their team to visit India and participate in the mega event.