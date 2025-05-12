Which two Indian cricketers made their Test debut along with Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli's journey in Test cricket began in 2011, when as a 22-year-old he debuted against the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica. Kohli's initiation to the longest format was a difficult one, as he made 4 and 15 in the two innings.

However, he wasn't the only one who debuted for India in that game. Tamil Nadu batter Abhinav Mukund, who was also a part of the 2008 Under-19 World Cup winning squad, of which Kohli was captain, and Uttar Pradesh seamer Praveen Kumar, who was Kohli's teammate at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) between 2008 and 2010, also made their Test debuts in the same match.

India won that Test match in Jamaica by 63 runs. Kumar took a match haul of 6/80, but it was Rahul Dravid's batting exploits, with scores of 40 and 112, that helped him win the Player of the Match award.

Kohli said in an interview, post his debut tour, that playing the longest format had been a "great learning experience" for him.

"It's been a great learning experience for me. I didn't see any Test matches before this with the team. Coming in straight away from the one-dayers and the IPL, there was only a two-day gap, and I had only one practice session with the team, and straightaway into Test cricket," Kohli had told ESPN Cricinfo in an interview.

Virat Kohli creates his own legacy in 14-year-long Test career

Over the course of his Test career between June 2011 and January 2025, Virat Kohli produced some memorable performances, both home and away. His best phase as a batter came between 2016 and 2019, where his Test average stayed consistently above the 50 mark.

But post that golden run of form, Kohli witnessed a decline in Test cricket, and between 2019 and 2025, he only made three hundreds in red-ball cricket. Kohli's last Test hundred came against Australia at Perth in November 2024.

