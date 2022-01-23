"Whitewash and humiliation on the cards" - Indian fans already give up hope after another ordinary bowling performance in 3rd ODI vs SA

Team India bowlers continued their mixed form in the ODI series on the South Africa tour. Opener Quinton de Kock's impressive century helped South Africa post a healthy total of 287 in the final ODI of the series against the Men in Blue in Cape Town.
Deepak Chahar, who is playing his first game on this tour, picked up two wickets in his first spell and played a major role in reducing South Africa to 70/3. At this juncture, Quinton de Kock stitched a 144-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen to take his side to a decent position.
David Miller(39) and Dwaine Pretorius(20) played useful knocks at the fag end to help South Africa's cause. Jasprit Bumrah(2/52) and Prasidh Krishna(3/59) picked up some wickets to arrest the momentum of home batters at the end.
Indian fans were not very satisfied with the bowling performance as the hosts went on to score 287. They took to Twitter to express the same and predicted South Africa would whitewash the series.
Here are some of the best reactions:
259 is the highest successful run chase in Cape Town so far - can India break the record?
Team India's batting unit needs to rewrite history if they desire to win today's contest as the highest run chase at this ground is only 259 so far. If the Men in Blue manage to chase down 288, they will break the previous record of 259 held by South Africa against England, which came in 2020.
The visitors will try hard to avoid a clean sweep today. The onus will be on the experienced top-order trio of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to guide the young batting line-up in the tricky chase.
A lack of depth and experience in South Africa's bowling attack could be an advantage for the visitors in the run chase.