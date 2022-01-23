×
"Whitewash and humiliation on the cards" - Indian fans already give up hope after another ordinary bowling performance in 3rd ODI vs SA

Modified Jan 23, 2022 07:17 PM IST
Team India bowlers continued their mixed form in the ODI series on the South Africa tour. Opener Quinton de Kock's impressive century helped South Africa post a healthy total of 287 in the final ODI of the series against the Men in Blue in Cape Town.

Deepak Chahar, who is playing his first game on this tour, picked up two wickets in his first spell and played a major role in reducing South Africa to 70/3. At this juncture, Quinton de Kock stitched a 144-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen to take his side to a decent position.

David Miller(39) and Dwaine Pretorius(20) played useful knocks at the fag end to help South Africa's cause. Jasprit Bumrah(2/52) and Prasidh Krishna(3/59) picked up some wickets to arrest the momentum of home batters at the end.

Indian fans were not very satisfied with the bowling performance as the hosts went on to score 287. They took to Twitter to express the same and predicted South Africa would whitewash the series.

Here are some of the best reactions:

@SGanguly99 @BCCI @ImRo45 If we go with this bowling and batting in both upcoming World cups only God help us.
Whitewashed and humiliation on the card for India @daniel86cricket #INDvSA
I feel Prasidh can be groomed to be a good seamer and is definitely a better option than Bhuvneshwar as of now. The boy has got variation and some pace. Glad he bagged 3 scalps.#INDvsSAF #SAvsIND #IndiaVsSouthAfrica
@Lfcqueen21 @OfficialCSA We r going to loose so no worries 🤞
Genuine doubt...When was the last time India was captained by someone as clueless as Rahul?#INDvSA
@VK_holic_18 @Hitmanlegend45 @man4_cricket No hatred just pointing out that india has been bad odi team since 2019 WC.. Nothing to do with rahul captaincy or kohli controversy. Debunking propaganda..Our odi bowling is very bad n in absence of rohit sharma not getting daddy hundreds at top.
India is over dependent on Bumrah
@BCCI Aise hi Pant bhai ne Turner ka catch aur wrong stumping ki thi tb bhi australia se ODIs series haar gye the,2nd test me crucial time pe Peterson ka catch drop kiya test series haar gye Bhai keeping sudharo yaar https://t.co/XZlm9tZ4Ja
It's End of ODI Series, Hope Virat doesn't give Heart Attack with ODI Retirement 😢#ViratKohli #bcci #TeamIndia #BCCIPolitics #RCB #virat #klrahul #Ashwin #chahal #mumbaiindians #savsindia #INDvsSA #Ganguly #DeepakChahar
@BoriaMajumdar These figures show India does not hsve a lethal n deadly white ball bowling attack SA: 287 all-outPrasidh Krishna: 3-59Jasprit Bumrah: 2-52Deepak Chahar: 2-53Yuzvendra Chahal: 1-47
@sukruthnag Kind of shows we may have been dependent on Rohit, Jadeja and Hardik.. Not undermining the skills of the current lot too.. I think the team probably has been affected by all this Virat's decisions over the past few months.. KL also doesn't bring in that intensity maybe..
@BCCI Matlab clean sweep 🤣
@BCCI Well done bowlers at the end. But still has to take wickets in the middle overs.
Looks like Clean sweep #SAvsIND
It is T20 cricket that he keeps getting exposure... IPL.Ideally, Prasidh should be playing test cricket, especially in conditions where you would get uneven bounce.@BCCI
Fantastic century by a fantastic player. What a pity he quit Test cricket so early #QuintondeKock
Jayant Yadav’s been extremely unlucky today. The scoreboard will forever read 0/53 but jeez he deserved a couple in the wickets column #INDvsSA

259 is the highest successful run chase in Cape Town so far - can India break the record?

Team India's batting unit needs to rewrite history if they desire to win today's contest as the highest run chase at this ground is only 259 so far. If the Men in Blue manage to chase down 288, they will break the previous record of 259 held by South Africa against England, which came in 2020.

The visitors will try hard to avoid a clean sweep today. The onus will be on the experienced top-order trio of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to guide the young batting line-up in the tricky chase.

A lack of depth and experience in South Africa's bowling attack could be an advantage for the visitors in the run chase.

