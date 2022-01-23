"Whitewash and humiliation on the cards" - Indian fans already give up hope after another ordinary bowling performance in 3rd ODI vs SA

Team India bowlers continued their mixed form in the ODI series on the South Africa tour. Opener Quinton de Kock's impressive century helped South Africa post a healthy total of 287 in the final ODI of the series against the Men in Blue in Cape Town.

Deepak Chahar, who is playing his first game on this tour, picked up two wickets in his first spell and played a major role in reducing South Africa to 70/3. At this juncture, Quinton de Kock stitched a 144-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen to take his side to a decent position.

David Miller(39) and Dwaine Pretorius(20) played useful knocks at the fag end to help South Africa's cause. Jasprit Bumrah(2/52) and Prasidh Krishna(3/59) picked up some wickets to arrest the momentum of home batters at the end.

Indian fans were not very satisfied with the bowling performance as the hosts went on to score 287. They took to Twitter to express the same and predicted South Africa would whitewash the series.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Mehul Vinod Patel @mehulvpatel77 @SGanguly99 @BCCI @ImRo45

If we go with this bowling and batting in both upcoming World cups only God help us.

G90 @GPA0990



#INDvsSAF #SAvsIND #IndiaVsSouthAfrica I feel Prasidh can be groomed to be a good seamer and is definitely a better option than Bhuvneshwar as of now. The boy has got variation and some pace. Glad he bagged 3 scalps. I feel Prasidh can be groomed to be a good seamer and is definitely a better option than Bhuvneshwar as of now. The boy has got variation and some pace. Glad he bagged 3 scalps.#INDvsSAF #SAvsIND #IndiaVsSouthAfrica

S Sathish Kumar @sathishpsbb

When was the last time India was captained by someone as clueless as Rahul?

When was the last time India was captained by someone as clueless as Rahul?

Abhijeet Singh @abhiarsh @VK_holic_18 @Hitmanlegend45 @man4_cricket No hatred just pointing out that india has been bad odi team since 2019 WC.. Nothing to do with rahul captaincy or kohli controversy. Debunking propaganda..Our odi bowling is very bad n in absence of rohit sharma not getting daddy hundreds at top. @VK_holic_18 @Hitmanlegend45 @man4_cricket No hatred just pointing out that india has been bad odi team since 2019 WC.. Nothing to do with rahul captaincy or kohli controversy. Debunking propaganda..Our odi bowling is very bad n in absence of rohit sharma not getting daddy hundreds at top.

𝙨𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙮𝙖 @jaanekyabaathai India is over dependent on Bumrah India is over dependent on Bumrah

Amit @Amit___493

2nd test me crucial time pe Peterson ka catch drop kiya test series haar gye

Aise hi Pant bhai ne Turner ka catch aur wrong stumping ki thi tb bhi australia se ODIs series haar gye the,
2nd test me crucial time pe Peterson ka catch drop kiya test series haar gye
Bhai keeping sudharo yaar

vijayarooban @ongchett



SA: 287 all-out



Prasidh Krishna: 3-59

Jasprit Bumrah: 2-52

Deepak Chahar: 2-53

SA: 287 all-out

Prasidh Krishna: 3-59

Jasprit Bumrah: 2-52

Deepak Chahar: 2-53

Yuzvendra Chahal: 1-47

These figures show India does not hsve a lethal n deadly white ball bowling attack

Vinay BVK @vinaybvk1988 @sukruthnag Kind of shows we may have been dependent on Rohit, Jadeja and Hardik.. Not undermining the skills of the current lot too.. I think the team probably has been affected by all this Virat's decisions over the past few months.. KL also doesn't bring in that intensity maybe.. @sukruthnag Kind of shows we may have been dependent on Rohit, Jadeja and Hardik.. Not undermining the skills of the current lot too.. I think the team probably has been affected by all this Virat's decisions over the past few months.. KL also doesn't bring in that intensity maybe..

Kind of shows we may have been dependent on Rohit, Jadeja and Hardik.. Not undermining the skills of the current lot too.. I think the team probably has been affected by all this Virat's decisions over the past few months.. KL also doesn't bring in that intensity maybe..

Uttaran Das @das_uttaran @BCCI Well done bowlers at the end. But still has to take wickets in the middle overs. @BCCI Well done bowlers at the end. But still has to take wickets in the middle overs.

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12



Ideally, Prasidh should be playing test cricket, especially in conditions where you would get uneven bounce.



Ideally, Prasidh should be playing test cricket, especially in conditions where you would get uneven bounce.

It is T20 cricket that he keeps getting exposure... IPL.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Fantastic century by a fantastic player. What a pity he quit Test cricket so early #QuintondeKock Fantastic century by a fantastic player. What a pity he quit Test cricket so early #QuintondeKock

Jatin Sapru @jatinsapru Jayant Yadav’s been extremely unlucky today. The scoreboard will forever read 0/53 but jeez he deserved a couple in the wickets column #INDvsSA Jayant Yadav’s been extremely unlucky today. The scoreboard will forever read 0/53 but jeez he deserved a couple in the wickets column #INDvsSA

259 is the highest successful run chase in Cape Town so far - can India break the record?

Team India's batting unit needs to rewrite history if they desire to win today's contest as the highest run chase at this ground is only 259 so far. If the Men in Blue manage to chase down 288, they will break the previous record of 259 held by South Africa against England, which came in 2020.

The visitors will try hard to avoid a clean sweep today. The onus will be on the experienced top-order trio of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to guide the young batting line-up in the tricky chase.

A lack of depth and experience in South Africa's bowling attack could be an advantage for the visitors in the run chase.

