Who has claimed the most wickets for India against Sri Lanka in ODIs?

Team India will face Sri Lanka in match number 33 of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The hosts have been in exceptional form in the ICC event. They have played six and won six and are the only team to have not lost a single match in the tournament. Another win on Thursday will see the Men in Blue reclaim the top spot in the points table and also clinch a berth for them in the semis.

India began their 2023 World Cup journey with a six-wicket triumph over Australia in Chennai. They built on the confident start and went on to register wins over Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. New Zealand were expected to challenge the hosts, having not lost to India in ICC events since 2003. But India broke the jinx by registering a four-wicket win before hammering hapless England by 100 runs.

The Men in Blue will look to continue their golden run when they face Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday. If we talk about leading wicket-takers for India against Sri Lanka in ODIs, former left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan tops the list. He claimed 66 wickets in 48 innings at an average of 32.19 and an economy rate of 4.98, with one five-fer and one four-wicket haul.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is second on the list. He picked up 61 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 26.95 and an economy rate of 4.19, with one five-fer and one four-wicket haul.

Former India pacer and current chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, features at No. 3. He picked up 49 wickets in 25 matches, averaging 20.61 at an economy rate of 4.98, with one five-wicket haul and one four-wicket haul.

Irfan Pathan and Ishant Sharma round off the top five list among Indian bowlers with the most ODI wickets against Sri Lanka. Pathan claimed 45 scalps in 30 innings at an average of 29.13, while Ishant picked up 41 wickets in 24 innings, averaging 26.34.

Most wickets for India against Sri Lanka in the Men’s ODI World Cup

If we take a look at leading wicket-takers for the Men in Blue against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup, former fast bowler Javagal Srinath tops the list. He claimed eight wickets in four innings at an average of 19.12 and an economy rate of 4.68.

Zaheer is at No. 2, with six wickets from three innings at an average of 23.66 and an economy rate of 5.25. Robin Singh (5), Anil Kumble (4), and Ashish Nehra (4) complete the top five list of Indian bowlers with the most wickets against the Lankans in the ODI World Cup.