Who has hit the most sixes in the Asia Cup (ODIs)?

Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a hybrid model in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17. The tournament was earlier to be hosted solely by Pakistan, but the itinerary had to be changed after India refused to travel to the neighboring country for the competition. As per the modified schedule, four matches will be played in Pakistan and the remaining nine, including the final, will be held in Sri Lanka.

The latest edition will be played in the ODI format, while the previous one in 2022 was held in the T20I format. A total of six teams are taking part in Asia Cup 2023 and have been divided into two groups of three each. India, Pakistan, and Nepal are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have been placed in Group B.

The tournament will kick off with a Group B clash between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan. The top two sides from each group will progress to the Super Fours. After six games in this round, the top two teams will make it to the final, which will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Most maximums in the Asia Cup in ODIs

There have been some impressive performances by Asian batters from different nations in the Asia Cup over the years. When it comes to the leading six-hitter in the competition in the ODI format, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi tops the list.

The ex-skipper of the country had a penchant for big hits and slammed 26 sixes in 23 matches apart from 46 fours. He scored 532 runs at an average of 35.46 and a strike rate of 140.74, with two hundreds and one fifty.

Another swashbuckling former batter, Sanath Jayasuriya, is second on the list. The Sri Lankan legend struck 23 sixes to go with his 139 fours in 25 matches. Jayasuriya has a terrific Asia Cup record, having scored 1220 runs at an average of 53.04 and a strike rate of 102.52, with six hundreds and three fifties.

Former India batter Suresh Raina is third on the list of batters with the most sixes in the Asia Cup. He struck 18 maximums in 13 matches apart from 48 fours. Raina scored 547 runs at an average of 60.77 and a strike rate of 113.95, with two hundreds and three fifties.

The top five are completed by two Indians. Current skipper Rohit Sharma is fourth, having hit 17 sixes and 60 fours in the Asia Cup. He has scored 745 runs in 22 matches, averaging 46.56. Rohit’s stats include one hundred and six half-centuries.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly hit 13 sixes and 44 fours in 13 games. He scored 518 runs at an average of 51.80, with one hundred and four fifties.